A downtown Calhoun business could soon get a boost from a large small business grant. 

Baxter Dean Studio, 109 S. Wall St., is in the running for a a total of $50,000 in grants, competing with two other Northwest Georgia businesses -- Foundation Direct Family Care and Inflated LLC. 

