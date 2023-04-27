A downtown Calhoun business could soon get a boost from a large small business grant.
Baxter Dean Studio, 109 S. Wall St., is in the running for a a total of $50,000 in grants, competing with two other Northwest Georgia businesses -- Foundation Direct Family Care and Inflated LLC.
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union's 6th Annual Idea Leap Grant for entrepreneurs will award a total of $175,000 to local area business owners in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Entrepreneurs like Baxter Dean will participate in regional pitch competitions during the second week in May, each taking home a grant between $10,000 and $30,000.
This year's regions are Northwest Georgia, the Chattanooga area, and the Cleveland area. Baxter Dean's pitch will take place Tuesday, May 9, in Dalton.
“Since the inception of the Idea Leap Grant in 2018, we have awarded over $300,000 in grants and scholarships to dozens of outstanding small businesses in our area,” TVFCU Vice President of Business and Commercial Services Tommy Nix said. “This year, for the first time ever, we’ve expanded the Idea Leap Grant into three regional competitions – in the Chattanooga, Cleveland and Northwest Georgia areas – to ensure that the program’s impact is felt across TVFCU’s 17-county service area.”
The credit union is also hosting an educational luncheon in Chattanooga geared toward seasoned business owners as well as aspiring entrepreneurs. All events are open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP at tvfcu.com/idealeap.