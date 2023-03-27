Baxter Dean Studio named TVFCU Idea Leap Grant finalist.

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union sponsored the Gordon Chamber’s March 24 Booster Breakfast at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, with Ryan Henn delivering keynote remarks about funding options for small businesses.
Henn is assistant vice president of business and commercial services. At the conclusion of his address, Henn announced Baxter Dean Studio was one of the semi-finalists for the Credit Union’s annual Idea Leap Grant in the Northwest Georgia Region, and the only one from Calhoun-Gordon County.
The Credit Union asked the public to choose one People’s Choice Finalist in each regional Idea Leap Grant – the credit union’s annual program that awards funds to local entrepreneurs-and encouraged Chamber members to support Baxter Dean.
The People’s Choice Finalist in each area will participate in one of the upcoming pitch competitions in which TVFCU is giving away $75,000 in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Northwest Georgia and Cleveland areas. The remaining finalists who will compete in each pitch night will be selected by volunteer panels of community judges in each area based on recent site visits.
“We’ve made the 6th Annual Idea Leap Grant bigger than ever with a total of $175,000 to be awarded to local small business owners across our 17-county service area,” said Tommy Nix, vice president of business and commercial services. “We want community members to have a chance to participate and help us choose which entrepreneurs receive funding from this program, so we have opened up People’s Choice Voting as an avenue for that feedback.”
Northwest Georgia-Area Semifinalists are competing for three grants – first place receives $25,000; second place wins $15,000 and third place receives $10,000. The Northwest Georgia-area semifinalists are Alarm City, Battlefield Outdoors, Baxter Dean Studio, Birria Broz, Dalton Brewing Company, DIRT Design & Décor, Foundation Direct Family Care, Hillside Farm, and Inflated, LLC.
“We are so pleased to see Baxter Dean on the list of semi-finalists and encourage our Chamber members to support this Calhoun-Gordon County team as they compete for the Idea Leap Grant,” said Kathy Johnson, Chamber President. Baxter and Dean each outlined their plans for the grant funds in their People’s Choice video, and we hope those plans come to fruition.”
Baxter Dean Studio is the only one of the nine Northwest Georgia candidates operating in Calhoun-Gordon County. Andy Baxter and Hanna Dean celebrated their 12th anniversary in March. What began as a small studio quickly evolved into a one-stop shop for hair, makeup, and photography. They have introduced legacy events such as their annual runway shows, holiday open house events, and destination photography trips across the nation. Both born and raised in Calhoun, their mission always included community service. Each of them is active in a variety of organizations, mostly geared toward students and education.
To vote, visit tvfcu.com/vote, select a regional competition to see all Idea Leap Grant semifinalists in that area and watch the semifinalists’ videos showcasing their business and their intended use of the grant money. Simply click “vote” and enter a valid email address to cast a vote. Each person may only vote once in each competition, and voting is open from March 27 at 12:00 a.m. to March 31, at 5 p.m.
During the second week in May, TVFCU will host pitch competitions in Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton where each Idea Leap Finalist will present their business to a panel of local judges and members of the public and will win grants between $10,000 and $30,000. The credit union will open RSVPs for these events, and a luncheon, in the coming weeks. Follow TVFCU on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for continual Idea Leap updates.
The Idea Leap Grant, which started in 2018, is an extension of the credit union’s Idea Leap Loan Initiative that was created specifically for small businesses in 2016. To date, TVFCU has funded more than $5 million in loans to emerging and early- stage businesses through the loan initiative and has awarded over $300,000 in Idea Leap Grants and related scholarships.