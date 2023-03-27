Baxter Dean Studio named TVFCU Idea Leap Grant finalist

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union sponsored the Gordon Chamber’s March 24 Booster Breakfast at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, with Ryan Henn delivering keynote remarks about funding options for small businesses.

Henn is assistant vice president of business and commercial services. At the conclusion of his address, Henn announced Baxter Dean Studio was one of the semi-finalists for the Credit Union’s annual Idea Leap Grant in the Northwest Georgia Region, and the only one from Calhoun-Gordon County.

