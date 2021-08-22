Baucom Honored with Hicuity Health 2021 We See You Care Award

AdventHealth Gordon recently announced that Kerry Baucom, RN, of AdventHealth Gordon’s ICU, was recognized with a 2021 WE SEE YOU CARE Award.
The award is presented by Hicuity Health, the nation’s leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services.
Now in its sixth year, the recognition program highlights the collaboration on acute care telemedicine among facility providers and nurses and Hicuity Health’s team, both clinical and non-clinical, who together contribute to the successful delivery of patient care.
Baucom was selected among nominees from Hicuity Health’s more than 100 hospital and health systems partners.
“Our partnership with Hicuity Health has provided our team members with an extra layer of support helping us to provide 24/7 oversight to our most critically ill patients,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “We are extremely proud of Kerry for earning the WE SEE YOU CARE award and thrilled to see him recognized for the compassionate care he delivers to our patients.”
Baucom was recognized in a ceremony on Aug. 9 and was also honored with a donation to the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation. The WE SEE YOU CARE Award was introduced by Hicuity Health in 2016 to acknowledge the exemplary efforts of bedside clinicians and team members from partner hospitals in leveraging acute care telemedicine to improve how care is delivered for both patients and their families. The accolade is especially noteworthy this year given the frontline role that hospitals and their teams played in caring for patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hicuity Health is dedicated to leveraging evidence-based practices, our workflow management technology platform, and 24/7 care team attention to collaborate with our partner hospitals in their efforts to elevate patient care and save lives while also improving the lifestyles of their bedside providers,” said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health. “Our team recognizes that collaboration is the cornerstone of our success, which is why we are proud to recognize Kerry with our 2021 WE SEE YOU CARE Award in acknowledgement of an extremely rewarding and impactful clinical partnership over the past year.”
In all, the 2021 WE SEE YOU CARE Awards honored 10 recipients for their individual, team and facility- wide dedication to patient care in collaborating with Hicuity Health.