Atlanta-based Davidson Hospitality has been hired to manage Barnsley Resort as the Adairsville-based landmark continues to expand.
Rumored for several months, Davidson shared a Facebook post earlier this week outlining some of what's ahead. The company is a global leader in specialty hospitality.
While Barnsley has seen incredible growth in recent years, more, apparently, is on the way. "In collaboration with ownership, we will oversee the planned expansion project, incorporating new amenities, room renovations and more," according to the post.
A $30 million project to add the Inn at Barnsley Resort and Georgian Hall was completed in 2018. The inn features 54 rooms, boosting the resort's guest capacity to 150 options. Georgian Hall offers an additional 19,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.
The 3,000-acre resort features 140 rooms, including standalone cottages and suites; indoor meeting space; a hunting reserve; a championship golf club; and a 10-acre lake.
Additional amenities include:
Three restaurants and bars, including a beer garden
The Spa at Barnsley Resort
Outdoor recreation including horseback riding, axe throwing, archery and more
Manor House Ruins & Gardens
Fitness center, outdoor pool.
Barnsley grew out of a 19th Century estate.
More about Davidson Hospitality Group: It is a "full-service hospitality management company comprised of 85 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars and lounges; and more than 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States."
It has close operating ties with Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville and Nobu.