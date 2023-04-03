ChildrensCancer-ANNA SHAW-100-.jpg

The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, part of Hamilton Health Care System, is a Language Acquisition through Motor Planning Certified Center of Excellence and is the first in Georgia with this distinction.

LAMP is an augmentative alternative communication (AAC) approach designed to give individuals who are nonverbal or have limited verbal abilities a method of independently expressing themselves through the use of a speech-generating device. There are no cognitive prerequisites for implementing the LAMP approach. Intervention can begin at the cause-and-effect level and systematically build upon the stages of natural language development.

