AdventHealth Redmond launches new Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Program

Dr. J. Ryland Scott and Sarah Hunt, MSN, RN, CCRN.

 Contributed

AdventHealth Redmond is pleased to announce that it is now offering metabolic and bariatric surgery to patients seeking weight-loss surgery in Northwest Georgia.

Together with partners at the Harbin Clinic Bariatric Center, AdventHealth Redmond walks alongside patients to deliver personalized care through the bariatric surgery and recovery journey. Bariatric surgery is a safe and effective weight-loss solution that can benefit a person’s overall health.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In