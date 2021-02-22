AdventHealth purchases smart robotics system

Technological advances in health care continue to push the limits of what can be accomplished in providing the best possible care for patients and their overall well-being.
To further advance the whole-person health care offered at AdventHealth Gordon, the hospital recently acquired the Mako SmartRobotics System to provide patients with a knee replacement surgery option that offers easier recovery.
“AdventHealth Gordon has been and continues to be committed to bringing new technology,” said Stephen King, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. “The Mako SmartRobotics System is the latest example of that. Robotic-assisted knee replacement is the most recent advancement in joint replacement, and it assures the people of Gordon County they can get state-of-the-art care right here in Calhoun.”
What is Mako SmartRobotics surgery?
Mako SmartRobotics surgery is an extremely precise knee replacement solution for those suffering from debilitating arthritis. Mako SmartRobotics’s innovative technology is up to three times more precise than traditional methods and allows orthopedic surgeons to:
- Better plan for surgery
- Perform surgery with increased precision
- Remove problematic bone and tissue while sparing the healthy parts
“We can now offer additional state-of-the-art technology in knee replacement surgery,” said Adam Land, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. “The surgery can be customized to the unique anatomy of each patient, and the robotic arm allows precision that cannot be achieved otherwise.”
Personalized, robotic-assisted surgery
Before a patient’s robotic-assisted surgery, an AdventHealth specialist will make a CT scan of the patient’s joint to create a 3D digital model of their unique bone structure. This provides a better view than an X-ray alone. From the model, the surgeon can determine the best size, placement and positioning of the replacement joint.
This allows the AdventHealth Gordon orthopedic care team to design treatment tailored to the patient’s unique needs and anatomy. This personalized approach to care will help give the best possible results.
During surgery, the 3D model gives the surgeon real-time visual and tactile information guiding their decisions and improving their accuracy.
Robotic-assisted surgery recovery
Benefits of Mako SmartRobotics surgery include:
- Less bone and soft tissue damage
- Less need for opiate analgesics
- Less time to hospital discharge
- Less need for in-patient physical therapy sessions
- Less post-operative pain
After robotic-assisted surgery, AdventHealth Gordon’s multidisciplinary care team offers patients the physical, emotional and spiritual care needed throughout recovery. The team of experts helps patients get back to their normal life and feel whole again.