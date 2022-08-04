AdventHealth partners with Amtran Medical Transport to provide non-emergent transport services

On June 14, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray partnered with Amtran Medical Transport to provide transportation services to patients in need of medical care in non-emergency situations.
This partnership enables AdventHealth EMS to better serve community members seeking emergency care in Gordon, Murray, Floyd and Polk counties. Emergency 911 operators report many people use 911 to arrange for medical transport to doctor visits or treatments. This hinders emergency services teams’ ability to deliver emergency care to patients who need it most. AdventHealth Gordon has provided EMS services for Gordon County since 1994.
“Our ambulances are maintained and serviced for emergent 911 calls and critical care transports. Together with Amtran, we can safely offer non-emergency services for returns to nursing homes, hospital discharge transports or doctor visits,” said Mike Etheridge, director of EMS services at AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray.
Amtran Medical Transport provides a single call source for families, hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities needing to schedule. These trips deliver patients with convenience and continuity of care in the AdventHealth network within the Northwest Georgia service area.
“Amtran Medical Transport has been in the North Georgia area for 10 years serving hospitals, facilities and residents. We have served AdventHealth Redmond for more than 5 years, and we are excited to have recently partnered to serve the AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray hospitals,” said Scarlett Everett, executive director of Amtran Medical Transport.
To make a request for non-emergency transportation services, call 706-291-0043.