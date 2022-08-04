AdventHealth partners with Amtran Medical Transport to provide non-emergent transport services

AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray have partnered with Amtran Medical Transport to provide transportation to patients in non-emergency situations.

On June 14, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray partnered with Amtran Medical Transport to provide transportation services to patients in need of medical care in non-emergency situations.

This partnership enables AdventHealth EMS to better serve community members seeking emergency care in Gordon, Murray, Floyd and Polk counties. Emergency 911 operators report many people use 911 to arrange for medical transport to doctor visits or treatments. This hinders emergency services teams’ ability to deliver emergency care to patients who need it most. AdventHealth Gordon has provided EMS services for Gordon County since 1994.

