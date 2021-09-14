AdventHealth Medical Group Endocrinology Calhoun joins AdventHealth Medical Group

AdventHealth Medical Group recently announced the addition of AdventHealth Medical Group Endocrinology at Calhoun and Swati Chopra, MD.
The clinic is now open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 815 Curtis Parkway.
AdventHealth Medical Group Endocrinology at Calhoun provides assistance in managing hormonal balance, which is a critical component of overall health. Dr. Chopra specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases that affect glands throughout the body, including diabetes, thyroid diseases, osteoporosis, metabolic disorders and more.
Dr. Chopra is a graduate of Government Medical College, Jammu in India. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Dr. Chopra completed her endocrinology fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She is board-certified in internal medicine.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Chopra at AdventHealth Medical Group Endocrinology at Calhoun, please call 706-879-5820. For more information on our endocrinology services, visit AdventHealthGordon.com.