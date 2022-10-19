AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Calhoun welcomes Sally Smalley, MD

AdventHealth Gordon has announced the addition of AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat, with otolaryngologist Dr. Sally Smalley.

 Contributed

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Calhoun, staffed by otolaryngologist Sally Smalley, MD.

The clinic is now open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and is located at 1035 Red Bud Road, Suite 102 in Calhoun.

