AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Calhoun welcomes Sally Smalley, MD

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Calhoun, staffed by otolaryngologist Sally Smalley, MD.
The clinic is now open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and is located at 1035 Red Bud Road, Suite 102 in Calhoun.
When you need ear, nose or throat care — whether it’s a result of an injury, illness or health condition — you want experience you can rely on. At AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Calhoun, our team is here to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of conditions. Dr. Smalley is honored to provide compassionate care to each of her patients and believes it’s important to communicate clearly. She works collaboratively with the patient and a multidisciplinary team to accomplish the desired treatment goals.
Dr. Smalley is a graduate of the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. She completed her residency in otolaryngology at the National Capital Consortium in Bethesda. Dr. Smalley is board-certified in otolaryngology by the American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery. She is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery Foundation, American Academy of Otolaryngologic Allergy, Association of Otolaryngolic Administrators, and the Christian Medical and Dental Association.
“I enjoy my practice because it requires finesse and compassion to deliver personalized care,” said Dr. Smalley. “The patient and I must first have a mutual understanding of the end goal, then I can help guide them toward success.”
For more information about Dr. Smalley or services at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Calhoun, please call 706-602-3104.