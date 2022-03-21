AdventHealth Gordon updates visitor policy From AdventHealth Gordon Mar 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road. AdventHealth Gordon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AdventHealth Gordon has updated its visitor policy. AdventHealth Gordon is allowing visitors for patients with the following criteria:All visitors must wear a mask and stay in the patient’s room.COVID-19 patients may have 2 visitors at a time and must be 18 years of age or older.Non-COVID patients may have multiple visitors.OB patients may have a birthing partner and 4 additional visitors.Visitors under the age of 12 are not permitted unless they are seeking care.No visitors between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.For the safety of the hospital’s team members and guests, AdventHealth Gordon’s common areas will remain closed at this time.We encourage those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to please seek testing at local urgent cares, primary care clinics and pharmacies to avoid additional strain on the hospital emergency department.If you’re having difficulty breathing, please come to the ER. Thank you for your understanding and assistance. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Pursuit leads to arrest of armed carjacking suspect Calhoun man arrested on child porn charges New Town Baptist Wild Game Supper Saturday City approves 155-unit townhouse development West Georgia man found dead in Adairsville Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.