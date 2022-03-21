AdventHealth Gordon - FILE STOCK

AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road.

 AdventHealth Gordon

AdventHealth Gordon has updated its visitor policy. AdventHealth Gordon is allowing visitors for patients with the following criteria:

  • All visitors must wear a mask and stay in the patient’s room.
  • COVID-19 patients may have 2 visitors at a time and must be 18 years of age or older.
  • Non-COVID patients may have multiple visitors.
  • OB patients may have a birthing partner and 4 additional visitors.
  • Visitors under the age of 12 are not permitted unless they are seeking care.
  • No visitors between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

For the safety of the hospital’s team members and guests, AdventHealth Gordon’s common areas will remain closed at this time.

We encourage those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to please seek testing at local urgent cares, primary care clinics and pharmacies to avoid additional strain on the hospital emergency department.

If you’re having difficulty breathing, please come to the ER. Thank you for your understanding and assistance.

