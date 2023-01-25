AdventHealth Gordon honors EMS award recipients

On Dec. 1, the AdventHealth Gordon Emergency Medical Services team held its annual Christmas party and banquet to honor deserving team members for their dedication and service to the community.
The 2022 EMS Award recipients are:
AdventHealth Gordon EMS Director Mike Ethridge (left) and Deputy Director Donald Bowen (right) present the 110% Award to Ambulance Shift Lieutenant Ken Trammell (center).
Leader of the Year: Mark Bramblett, Ambulance Shift Captain
The leader of the Year award is selected by nominations from peers, then by an awards panel of judges at AdventHealth Gordon. In the nominations, Mark Bramblett was described as always stepping up for his team, being willing to step in and help, for remaining consistent, serving as a dependable leader and always going the extra mile to help others on and off shift.
Paramedic of the Year: Thomas “Tad” Helms, Paramedic
The Paramedic of the Year award is presented to an individual that best represents excellence in the performance of their duties as a paramedic. In the nominations, Helms was described as someone who helps when needed, covers extra shifts, makes good decisions with patient care, utilizes his skills and knowledge to treat his patients, treats patients with respect and has served as a preceptor for many years.
110% Award: Ken Trammell, Ambulance Shift Lieutenant
The 110% Award recipient is selected by the EMS director and EMS deputy director and is given to an individual who goes above and beyond consistently. Trammell is always willing to help, whether it be special projects, coming in early for a co-worker or working extra shifts, many of which are last-minute calls. He is always willing to flex his schedule to make the service run smoother. He has overseen the new radio project and oversees all communications within EMS. When given a project, he sees it through to the end. Along with all the responsibilities that come with holding a lieutenant position, he also has completed paramedic school this year.
EMT of the Year Award: Paige Hall, EMT
The EMT of the Year Award is presented to an individual that best represents excellence in the performance of their duties as an EMT. Hall was selected by nominations from her peers and by a panel of judges. The nominations described Hall as someone with a positive attitude, a hard worker and always willing to help. Her smile is always present and a light wherever she is.
Rookie of the Year: Mason Woodard, EMT
This award is presented to an individual that best represents excellence in the performance of their duties in their first year of service with AdventHealth Gordon EMS. Woodard was selected by nominations from his peers and by a panel of judges. The nominations described Woodard as someone whose positive attitude and outlook is very refreshing. He uplifts and builds up those around him, and he always has smile while going about his shift. He is diligent in his work and strives to be a better EMT and caregiver on every call. He exhibits the Christ-like qualities our organization is built upon.
