AdventHealth Gordon honors EMS award recipients

On Dec. 1, the AdventHealth Gordon Emergency Medical Services team held its annual Christmas party and banquet to honor deserving team members for their dedication and service to the community.

The 2022 EMS Award recipients are:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In