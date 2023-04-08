AdventHealth Gordon celebrates 1000 robotic surgeries

Members of the AdventHealth Gordon surgical team celebrate 1000 robotic assisted surgeries with urologist and director of the robotic surgery program, Dr. Hak Lee.

 Contributed

On Monday, March 27, the AdventHealth Gordon Robotic Surgery team celebrated 1000 robotic surgeries performed at AdventHealth Gordon since the program’s inception in 2015.

The multi-disciplinary team of robotic surgeons who utilize the da Vinci Xi robotic surgery equipment includes urologist and director of the robotic surgery program Hak Lee, MD, obstetricians and gynecologists Joy Nwadike, MD, and Donald Taylor, MD; and general surgeons Briton Jordan, MD, and Carl Lokko, MD.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In