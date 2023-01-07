AdventHealth Gordon Cardiac Catheterization Lab celebrates 1000 heart cath procedures

On Dec. 5, the AdventHealth Gordon Cardiac Catheterization Lab celebrated its 1000th cardiac catheterization in 2022.

This life-saving procedure works by guiding a thin tube through a blood vessel to the heart to diagnose or treat certain heart conditions. In the same procedure, the cath lab team can put in a stent or balloon in the case of a blockage or active heart attack, resulting in lives saved and better heart function. Last year, the cath lab completed 456 heart cath procedures, demonstrating that patients can stay in town to receive timely, life-saving care.

