In December 2020, the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center opened and became the final piece in bringing all cancer services on-campus at AdventHealth Gordon to create a truly comprehensive cancer program.
AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun and AdventHealth Infusion Center Calhoun are housed in the new cancer center. Patients can now experience the benefits of receiving chemotherapy, immunotherapy, iron infusions and fluid replacement treatments on-campus, which provides maximum collaboration and coordination of care throughout a patients’ cancer care journey.
The cancer center boasts 17 infusion bays with views of an outdoor space that, in keeping with AdventHealth’s whole-person approach to Cancer Care, will be turned into a healing garden to provide patients with the physical, emotional and spiritual benefits of nature and the outdoors.
“The infusion bays have access doors to a healing garden space, so patients who are there for the full day can go outside into the garden area,” said Lanell Jacobs, the hospital’s director of oncology services.
Growing demand for chemotherapy, immunotherapy and other services offered at AdventHealth Infusion Center Calhoun prompted hospital leaders to dedicate $2 million in capital funds to construct the new cancer center, Jacobs said.
In addition to the 17 infusion bays, which are outfitted with movable glass dividers to allow for patient- controlled privacy options, the cancer center has nine exam rooms in its clinic space, as well as a dedicated lab and pharmacy.
“If a patient is there to see their physician, the dietician or the mental health provider, that will all be handled on the clinic side,” Jacobs said. “The breast center is just across the lobby. Radiology is down the hallway, and the radiation therapy center is in the building right next to the hospital.”
Surgical oncology and urologic oncology services are located on the floor above the cancer center.
“Even though we do not have everything in one building, everything is co-located on the campus, so patients can park in one place and access all the services they need,” Jacobs said.
Those services include imaging, nutrition counseling, emotional and mental health counseling, support groups and weight management programming.
“When things are conveniently located and easy for the patient, it makes care better and it makes healing better,” Jacobs said.
The centralized location also improves coordination of care among the health care professionals working with the patients and their families, she said.
“This center is the culmination of a vision to provide a regional location that fosters innovative cancer care,” said Mridula Vinjamuri, MD. “This model of integrating multi-modality care complemented with the administration of expert cancer treatment options ensures excellent care for all patients, indistinguishable with a larger or academic cancer center. The multidisciplinary expertise implemented at AdventHealth all target the same problem, each from a diverse perspective, as an effort to commit to the patient’s best personalized treatment plan.”
Dr. Vinjamuri joined the Cancer Care team in November 2020 as its new fellowship-trained medical oncologist, and she will be joined later this year by a second medical oncologist.
Jacobs said physicians and hospital leaders are now focused on developing additional service offerings to cancer patients, such as clinical trials.
According to Jacobs, the new facility can accommodate up to 30 percent more daily patients, including those needing blood transfusions, antibiotic infusions and other infusion services.
“Having easy and convenient access for care is such a benefit to the community,” she said. “Outcomes are better when access is better.”
Patients are more likely to come to the hospital for preventative health care screenings like mammograms or colonoscopies when they are conveniently located, she said.
The cancer center’s location in the heart of Gordon County also means patients don’t have to travel far to receive high-quality care from certified health care professionals who have access to the latest medicines, therapies and equipment being used to treat cancer.
“The health of the community is improved by providing these services as close by as we can,” Jacobs said.
AdventHealth Gordon’s Cancer Care physicians, nurse navigators and team members work together seamlessly to coordinate treatments between all areas of the Cancer Care program to elevate the level of care patients receive. Many patients from neighboring counties like Murray, Whitfield, Bartow and more come to AdventHealth Gordon, not just for the exceptional Cancer Care, but for the compassionate and caring team.