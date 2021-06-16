AdventHealth Gordon was awarded accreditation by HFAP, the nation’s original independent, accreditation program recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Accreditation confirms that AdventHealth Gordon is providing high quality care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.
“AdventHealth Gordon clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety,” said Meg Gravesmill, Vice President, HFAP. “We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough onsite review of the hospital against recognized national standards for patient safety, quality improvement and environmental safety. AdventHealth Gordon has earned the distinction of HFAP accreditation through its performance in successfully meeting those standards.”
“We’re proud to achieve this prestigious accreditation,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “This is a significant achievement that recognizes our team’s commitment to providing outstanding whole-person care to our patients and our community.”