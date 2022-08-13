Staffing changes are continuing more than 10 months following the sale of nearby Redmond Regional Medical Center to AdventHealth.

With the healthcare provider already owning hospitals here in Calhoun and in nearby Chatsworth, AdventHealth continues to stage the Rome medical center with an expanded focus. Adding Redmond to the fold of the health system’s hospitals in Georgia, alongside other factors, has led to some changes in the administrative offices at Redmond.

