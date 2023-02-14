AdventHealth buys former Shoney's property

A property that was once home to a Gordon County restaurant staple is now in the hands of a local medical provider.
Vacant for several years -- and having changed hands at least five times since 2020 -- the Shoney's building, 1205 Red Bud Road is now in the hands of Adventist Health System Georgia Inc., the parent entity of AdventHealth Gordon.
Once a popular spot for family weekend dinners, weekday breakfast, and group meetings, the Calhoun Shoney's permanently closed during the pandemic -- the sign out front still reading "COVID-19 KISS MY GRITS."
AdventHealth doesn't have any immediate plans for the property, according to Associate Vice President of Marketing Garrett Nudd, saying the parcel was acquired for "future development opportunities."
At a price of $1.7 million, the property was purchased from Pamela J. Stephens on Feb. 8, after having been held by Grayfield Properties Inc. since October of 2020. The previous price tag was $1.2 million.
Even without an operating business, the property has held its fair market value well over the years, coming in at $1.281 million when it changed hands in 1995 -- even with the decline of Red Bud Road's business presence over the last 30 years.
Built in 1983, the Shoney's once sat adjacent to a Captain D's location on the same property before the seafood chain moved its Calhoun location to Highway 53 in front of what was then Ingles next to Taco Bell.
The property sits just feet from Interstate 75, and one block from AdventHealth Gordon's campus.
With the recent interest from Chick-fil-A in a location on property owned by Hamilton Health Care System next to Walgreen's, and Hamilton's new Calhoun Campus facility currently under construction around the corner on Curtis Parkway, development on the Red Bud Road exit has picked up in recent months.
With zoning for proposed apartments already approved across the road between the closed Liberty gas station and the Quality Inn, and the relatively new Shell station across from Food Lion, it seems Red Bud has become the answer to the rapid development on Union Grove Road and the virtually full Highway 53 exit.