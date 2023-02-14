AdventHealth buys former Shoney's property

A property that was once home to a Gordon County restaurant staple is now in the hands of a local medical provider. 

Vacant for several years -- and having changed hands at least five times since 2020 -- the Shoney's building, 1205 Red Bud Road is now in the hands of Adventist Health System Georgia Inc., the parent entity of AdventHealth Gordon. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In