Technological advances in health care continue to push the limits of what can be accomplished in providing the best possible care for patients and their overall well-being.
To further advance the whole-person health care offered at AdventHealth Gordon, the hospital recently upgraded its current robotic surgery system to the da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted surgery system to offer even more surgical options for patients and acquired the Mako SmartRobotics System for robotic-assisted knee replacements.
“The purchases of the da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted surgery system and the Mako SmartRobotics System are a significant investment in the health of our community,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “It helps us continue to provide the highest quality of care and the best possible outcomes for our patients.”
da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted surgery system
AdventHealth Gordon began offering robotic-assisted surgery in 2015, but with the upgrade of the new da Vinci Xi, the hospital remains at the forefront of continuing to offer the leading surgical technology throughout the region.
“With this new system, we are providing our patients and our community with the most advanced technology in robotic surgery,” said Hak Lee, MD, director of robotic surgery and the region’s only fellowship-trained urological oncologist. “It can be used for a larger number of surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, colorectal and general surgery, making AdventHealth Gordon one of the largest multispecialty robotic surgical centers in Northwest Georgia.”
The da Vinci Xi has advanced instrumentation, vision and features such as integrated table motion. The system is versatile and flexible with setup automation which promotes operating room efficiency. It also provides multi-quadrant access and is used for a variety of complex procedures.
“The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery,” said Dr. Lee. “It provides the surgeon different varieties of instrumentation and energy levels. The system’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons with a highly magnified view better than our previous system.”
AdventHealth Gordon also acquired the TruSystem OR table to interactively work with the da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted surgery system. It provides integrated table motion during surgery and connects wirelessly to the da Vinci Xi. Patients can be dynamically positioned while the surgeon operates which allows for optimal exposure and access to target anatomy.
There are many advantages to robotic-assisted surgery using the da Vinci Xi when compared to laparoscopy or open surgery. Here are just a few:
♦ Faster recovery
♦ Less blood loss and fewer blood transfusions
♦ Less pain and reduced use of pain medication
♦ Lower risk of infections and complications
♦ Quicker return to normal daily routines
♦ Reduced scarring
♦ Shorter hospital stays
“The da Vinci Xi system allows us to operate with enhanced vision, precision and control,” said Dr. Lee. “Our goal is to provide our patients with excellent outcomes, so they can recover sooner, with less postoperative pain and reduced hospital stay. Our investment in this world-class technology enhances the care we provide to our community and allows our patients to return more quickly to their day-to- day lives.”
Mako SmartRobotics System
AdventHealth Gordon acquired the Mako SmartRobotics System to provide patients with a knee replacement surgery option that offers easier recovery.
“AdventHealth Gordon has been and continues to be committed to bringing new technology,” said Stephen King, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. “The Mako SmartRobotics System is the latest example of that. Robotic-assisted knee replacement is the most recent advancement in joint replacement, and it assures the people of Gordon County they can get state-of-the-art care right here in Calhoun.”
Mako SmartRobotics surgery is an extremely precise knee replacement solution for those suffering from debilitating arthritis. Mako SmartRobotics’s innovative technology is up to three times more precise than traditional methods and allows orthopedic surgeons to:
♦ Better plan for surgery
♦ Perform surgery with increased precision
♦ Remove problematic bone and tissue while sparing the healthy parts
“We can now offer additional state-of-the-art technology in knee replacement surgery,” said Adam Land, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. “The surgery can be customized to the unique anatomy of each patient, and the robotic arm allows precision that cannot be achieved otherwise.”
Before a patient’s robotic-assisted surgery, an AdventHealth specialist will make a CT scan of the patient’s joint to create a 3D digital model of their unique bone structure. This provides a better view than an X-ray alone. From the model, the surgeon can determine the best size, placement and positioning of the replacement joint.
This allows the AdventHealth Gordon orthopedic care team to design treatment tailored to the patient’s unique needs and anatomy. This personalized approach to care will help give the best possible results. During surgery, the 3D model gives the surgeon real-time visual and tactile information guiding their decisions and improving their accuracy.
Other benefits of Mako SmartRobotics surgery include:
♦ Less bone and soft tissue damage
♦ Less need for opiate analgesics
♦ Less time to hospital discharge
♦ Less need for in-patient physical therapy sessions
♦ Less post-operative pain
After robotic-assisted surgery, AdventHealth Gordon’s multidisciplinary care team offers patients the physical, emotional and spiritual care needed throughout recovery. The team of experts helps patients get back to their normal life and feel whole again.