Advanced MRI system now available at Hamilton Diagnostics Center

Advanced MRI is empowering physicians and improving the patient experience at Hamilton Diagnostics Center, the first location in Georgia to begin using the MAGNETOM Lumina 3T MRI.
The MAGNETOM Lumina includes groundbreaking BioMatrix technology. The system accommodates patients’ anatomical and physiological differences – as well as technologist differences.
This decreases the need for rescans and increases scan consistency across a diverse patient population.
“Our new state of the art 3T magnet will produce better image quality which will lead to greater diagnostic capabilities in detecting disease processes all while improving the patient’s overall experience during the examination,” said Neil Patel, MD, radiology medical director. “The scanner has new technologies such as noise reduction capabilities and faster scan times which will make scans more tolerable for patients by allowing them to be in the magnet for shorter durations.”
Patel said the improved image quality will allow radiologists to detect smaller abnormalities in many of the major organs they image including the liver and the prostate gland.
“We will also have the ability to provide new quantitative analysis of infiltrative (diverse cardiac) diseases such as hemochromatosis,” he said. “This will allow us to monitor disease progression and help both primary doctors and specialists make sure patients are getting the best care possible.” The accelerated imaging technology provides a dramatic reduction in exam times.
The scanner’s architecture and innovative applications simplify and accelerate workflows while increasing exam precision and patient comfort. Its GO Technologies automate and streamline workflows from the start of the scan through quality control of the image data, resulting in increased productivity for routine examinations throughout the body.
“By taking automation and personalization to the next level, our new MRI scanner virtually eliminates patient and user variability,” said Terri Sullivan, HDC imaging manager.