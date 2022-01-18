AdventHealth is pleased to announce that Donny Abraham has been named vice president and administrator of the AdventHealth Murray.
Abraham has over 20 years of health care experience in acute and ambulatory care operations. He began his career as an Army medic and registered nurse, later progressing into health care administration and executive roles.
In his most recent role, Abraham worked as vice president of operations, emergency services for the North Florida division of HCA Healthcare. During his time there, he led multidisciplinary teams to construct and launch four freestanding ERs, created patient-focused team cultures to achieve 85th percentile Press Ganey Top Box Overall Rating of Care scores, formulated and drove growth strategies and navigated pandemic surge crisis operations.
“Donny is an excellent leader, and I’m confident he will guide our team in delivering faith-based, whole-person care across our community,” said Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray. “I can’t wait to see what he brings to this role and our team.”
Abraham received his Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at South University in Savannah, Georgia. Abraham continued his education at the University of Houston in Texas, earning a Master of Business Administration. Abraham has also earned the distinction of board certification in health care management as a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to lead AdventHealth Murray to help Extend the Healing Ministry of Christ, and I’m excited to become a part of the Murray County community,” said Abraham. “I look forward to meeting everyone soon and getting to know them personally. I am eager to help support the care team to continue their stellar reputation for whole-person, quality care and service excellence in our community for years to come.”
Abraham and his wife, Brenda, have two children: Greyson and Ariana. He loves spending time with his family, traveling to new places, skiing, hiking and biking.