Every vase, rug, pillow and every piece of art at Willow and Twine has a story.
The storefront opened in Fairmount on June 1.
Wanda Gentry, the local artist who manages the store, has been hard at work hand-selecting and sourcing items she thinks the community will love ever since. Some are antiques brought back from estate sales.
Others include pieces of Gentry’s own original art or refurbished furniture brought in by one of the other women in the “conglomerate” she says really owns the store.
“This place really runs as a partnership of several women who come together and contribute whatever their skill set is,” Gentry said. “Some of us are really good at refurbishing furniture. Some of us are really crafty and make painted signs, things like that. A lot of work goes into this place. Most everything here is home-crafted by the women I know.”
Gentry said the household and decor items on offer in the store were usually “farmhouse style.” The pieces of original artwork hanging on the walls are similarly themed, something she said she didn’t do intentionally but that she was glad happened.
“I didn’t sit down to paint and tell myself, ‘Oh, paint a chicken because people will like it if you paint a chicken,’” she said. “I just paint what I want and if it happens to match the rest of what we have, that’s great. The beauty of a shop like this is that you never know what you’re going to find. I don’t want it all to be exactly the same.”
Her approach to selecting what sells seems to be working. Gentry said the store has done well since its opening day and that she is enthusiastic about the future. She is excited about the future of Fairmount in general.
A new bakery and a few new restaurants have popped up in the area over the last couple of years, she said, and more traffic appears to be coming in from surrounding areas than ever before.
“I don’t necessarily do this because I consider myself a business woman or anything,” Gentry joked. “I really do it because I love being a part of this community and getting to know people here. The nicest people I’ve ever met in the world live right here in Fairmount. Having this store lets me get to know them and be a part of things.”
Willow and Twine is located at 150 North Avenue on the square in Fairmount, just behind Tate Park and City Hall. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information about Willow and Twine, specific art pieces or donating your own artwork, call 762-201-1663 or email willowandtwine150na@gmail.com.