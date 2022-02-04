On a December evening, well past dark, the holiday lights outside Southern Creamery Co. are a beacon on the dark stretch of state Route 53 where it doglegs through Fairmount.
The shop is open a little later than usual, according to Hannah Hamrick, who is working the register, to accommodate anyone who wants to drop in after the service across the street at Ponders Funeral Home.
Her brother, Alex Chisholm, is helping in the kitchen and also serving customers who will find a spread of cakes and cookies that run from decadent turtle cheesecake to simple, sugar-covered ginger cookies. And, of course, there’s the main attraction: a freezer full of homemade ice cream in flavors like brown sugar bourbon, along with even more unusual offerings like eggnog custard.
All of the ice cream goes into the cold case in gelato pans, explains store owner Laura Haverkos, the mother of Hamrick and Chisholm. That means it stays at a lower temperature than most frozen goods, making it easier to scoop. Her micro batches — “one little pan at a time” — typically last one to three days. It’s a shorter timespan than that of most ice cream, but, for her, the opportunity to present “fresh, unique flavors” is worth it.
‘My love language’
Haverkos opened the store in August after decorating and improving the building to suit her customers and family — she and husband James Haverkos have a blended family that includes eight children. The results of the improvements were an outdoor deck — James Haverkos did the major renovations — and a cozy dining room with seating that includes a long table and barstools along the front wall so customers can look out on Fairmount’s main street. All of the couple’s children take turns working in the restaurant. Laura lived here previously and moved back about four years ago.
Although she’s lived nearby in Calhoun, Canton and Rydal, “this area is home,” she says.
Laura Haverkos grew up in Florida and also lived for a time in Nebraska and Colorado where she spent time dairy farming and working in a farm restaurant. She learned to make cheese, yogurt and ice cream, and she’s brought those talents to her work in the little Fairmount creamery. Cooking, she says, “is my love language for sure.”
To that end she and her family seek to provide “a gathering place for the community,” she says, adding, “We treat everyone like family.”
The menu
Along with the cold products and desserts, they serve biscuits and quiches in the mornings and, during the winter, soup for lunch. Saturday and Sunday drop-ins can enjoy puff pastries and sticky buns.
“We bring it all out on the weekends,” Laura Haverkos says.
The store’s name came from a friend of a friend and embodied the vibe of what they were trying to provide.
“It’s who we are,” Laura Haverkos says. “It just kind of fit.”
She takes pride in providing a unique experience for diners.
“We use really, really high quality ingredients, and I feel like you can really taste it,” she says.
For instance, there’s nothing vanilla about the vanilla ice cream. Its signature ingredient is Madagascar bourbon double strength vanilla, which greatly enhances the flavor, Laura Haverkos says.
“When you’re making vanilla ice cream, the vanilla needs to shine,” she explains.
Other ingredients include Mayfield cream and milk. Customers with special dietary needs can find dairy-free menu options like sorbets. There are even sugar-free items, and flavors are all-natural, Laura Haverkos says.
Location, location
More restaurants in nearby small towns are not out of the question, Laura Haverkos says, but she and her family are focused on this first store for now. Because of its location in town, Southern Creamery Co. is able to offer customers fast Wi-Fi access, which can be unusual in a rural area.
“That’s something a lot of people this area don’t have,” she says. “We were able to get really good, high-speed internet because we’re smack in the middle of downtown.”
The restaurant’s physical placement also puts it about halfway between Atlanta and Blue Ridge, so customers include those passing through on their way to and from mini vacations or weekend homes.
“This is the perfect location,” she says. “It’s easily accessible. We have a nice amount of regulars, and we catch travelers as well.”
Located at 2573 Highway 411, Southern Creamery Co. is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Check the store’s Facebook page at facebook.com/southerncreameryco/ for updates, menu changes and pre-ordering/special occasion information.