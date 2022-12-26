$50 million gas recovery facility planned for Gordon County

A planned new green energy facility in the Ranger area could amount to additional revenue for Gordon County Government. 

Projected to be a nearly $50 million investment, the landfill renewable natural gas recovery facility is planned for a 19.97-acre parcel adjacent to the Redbone Ridges Landfill off Pleasant Hill Road. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In