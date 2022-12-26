$50 million gas recovery facility planned for Gordon County

A planned new green energy facility in the Ranger area could amount to additional revenue for Gordon County Government.
Projected to be a nearly $50 million investment, the landfill renewable natural gas recovery facility is planned for a 19.97-acre parcel adjacent to the Redbone Ridges Landfill off Pleasant Hill Road.
"Basically, they will be taking gas off of the landfill," Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "It will be piped to a facility that is fairly automated."
During their Dec. 20th meeting, county commissioners unanimously approved a request from Pleasant Hill Land Company LLC representative Ron Vail to rezone the property from A-1 Agricultural to I-2 Heavy Industrial. The request also came with a recommendation for approval from the Zoning Advisory Board following that body's Dec. 12 hearing on the matter.
Ledbetter said Republic Services, the company that currently has charge of the landfill, would otherwise be forced to simply burn off gasses produced by decomposing waste at the facility were it not piped off of the property.
"[Republic] just did a minor modification to put in a flare that, if this were not going in, and there was excess gas, it would just be burned off into our atmosphere," Ledbetter said. "I talked to both parties about the impact of the gas plant, and the flare may never have to burn anything, and instead it will be going into our energy chain."
The property lies on the east side of the Pleasant Hill Road Extension which runs south from Ga. Highway 156.
Vail, who is Executive Vice President of Operations and Development of Fidem Energy, said Gordon County's landfill has now grown large enough to make it financially feasible to make such a substantial investment in the recovery of its gasses.
"Instead of sending [the gas] over to a flare, what we would like to do is take it over to a plant, clean it up to pipeline quality methane, and then put it back on the Williams Transco pipeline that runs through town here," Vail said.
The pipeline Vail is referring to has a main line running from middle Pennsylvania all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico in Texas. Along the way, the pipeline has offshoots into southern Florida, and one that runs from west-central Georgia up through Gordon County to just below the Tennessee state line.
The proposed method of re-purposing gasses that would otherwise be wasted makes the project environmentally beneficial to Gordon County and its residents, according to Ledbetter.
"It's green, it's low impact," Ledbetter said, a point reiterated by Vail.
When questioned by commissioners about the project's potential local environmental impact, Vail said the process his company plans to employ is better than a potential all-out burn off -- a process that would be required of the landfill to employ per government environmental standards.
"This is actually considered a green project," Vail said. "The way it is now, the landfill gas is 50% methane and roughly 50% C02. There are trace amounts of some other hazardous air pollutants in there as well -- in small amounts."
Vail said currently, those gasses are passively emitted into the atmosphere with annual monitoring and reporting, but now that the landfill has grown in size, a collection is required to comply with Environmental Protection Agency regulations. The landfill will soon be required to collect the gasses going forward regardless, but the proposed re-purposing system would simply eliminate the need for the majority of localized burn-off.
"What we're going to do, instead of flaring that energy source, we want to pipe it over to our processing facility, we're going to run it through some scrubbers and clean it up," Vail said.
Vail said the potential carbon dioxide emissions would be destroyed, while the usable methane gas would be pushed into the pipeline energy supply.
"Your net is negative, and it's a positive impact on the environment," he said.
Some green energy tax credits may also be available to the county as part of the collection project, according to Vail, and Ledbetter said the facility itself should also be a taxable property that will benefit the county as well.
The company will submit air permit applications to the state Environmental Protection Division, a body that adheres to current federal regulations, according to Vail, adding that this type of gas collection process has been going on for several decades in other areas.
"This is not new," Vail said. "Folks have been doing this at landfills for a long time now ... 20-plus years. It's just that this landfill has just become large enough to make it economically feasible."
As far as passive revenue for Gordon County as part of the project, it could be substantial at 7.5%.
"We feel like, at current prices if we were putting gas on the pipeline today ... that would be about a half million a year for the county," Vail said.
As far as a timeline on the facility's completion, it will likely be a year or more, according to Vail.
"Obviously we've got a lot of steps to go," Vail said. "We don't feel like this thing will be online until ... if everything goes great ... probably the end of 2024, and maybe even pushing over into 2025 before we're ready to go."
A plant in Gordon County would be the second for Fidem Energy, with a first plant nearing completion in Bradley County, Tennessee.
Vail said he already has plans to tour that facility with Gordon County Fire and Rescue's Ron Chance once it opens in order for local emergency personnel to get a feel for how such an operation works.