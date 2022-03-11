This year began with a drop in the unemployment rate dropping, but through middle to end of 2021, monthly labor report headlines sounded like a broken record.
And broken records on the labor front were the ongoing story of the year both locally and statewide.
By July of last year, Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7% last month, the lowest it’s been since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020, adding 43,600 jobs in that month, with a labor participation rate of 61.7%, the same as the nationwide rate.
Locally, Gordon County had only 347 new initial unemployment claims in July, a number that was down from 387 in June and far below the 2,707 in July of 2020. That’s nearly an 11% drop in a month and a nearly 90% drop in the last 12 months.
“We are seeing all-time high job numbers in many sectors,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in August. “The job market is saturated with opportunities for job seekers, and we are working to connect employers with candidates for long-term employment.”
Continuing to trend downward, unemployment numbers fell again in August and with plenty of jobs left to fill.
“Job growth will become stagnant if we don’t fill the hundreds of thousands of jobs that we currently have open right now,” Butler said in September of the August job reports. “The unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the number of unemployed by the number of people in the labor force and that includes both the unemployed and the employed. We are not seeing the number of Georgians rejoin the labor force at the same pace as we are seeing employers post jobs and we are taking an in-depth look at why.”
Locally, there were 222 claims for unemployment insurance in Gordon County in August, down 36% from 347 in July and down 83% from 1,303 for the same time in 2020.
Gordon County came in well below the state’s latest rate at 2.5%, nearly half of the August 2020 rate of 5.1%. That number also beats the July rate of 2.7%.
Statewide, August numbers continue to show a yearlong trend of a falling unemployment rate, down from 3.7% to 3.5% over the last month, and down 7% a year ago. The rate is down over a point from six months ago when 4.8% state unemployment was reported in February.
Regionally, Northwest Georgia as a whole posted a 2.7% (11,231) unemployment rate for August, maintaining the same rate from July. In August of 2020, the region saw a 5.5% (21,843) unemployment rate.
The record setting August report shows 181,656 unemployed Georgians out of a total 5,174,352 workforce. Those numbers are compared to 345,147 unemployed out of 4,951,494.
According to the Governor’s Office, Georgia’s labor force was up 3,885 over the month to 5,174,352, with the number of employed rising 15,686 in August to 4,992,696. The number of unemployed individuals reported was down 11,801 to 181,656 during the same period, with initial claims down 10,939 (19%) from July to August to 47,872, and down 199,751 (81%) over the year statewide. The number of unemployed Georgia’s fell to 182,000, fell below the pre-pandemic level of 187,000.
“Georgians are getting back to work and our economy continues to beat expectations,”Gov. Brian P. Kemp said in September. “The Peach State now has fewer people unemployed than we did before the pandemic. This milestone is a testament to the resiliency of Georgia’s job creators and our efforts to protect both lives and livelihoods over the last eighteen months. Since May, the state has seen a gain of over 71,000 jobs, and we’ve replaced eighty-three percent of the jobs lost during the first months of the pandemic last year.”
“We have seen continuous job growth this year as we have gained back 90% of the jobs lost during the pandemic,” Butler said. “The continual increase in employment opportunity, particularly in those areas hardest hit by the pandemic, reinforces the critical need for encouraging available Georgians back into the workforce.”
Locally, Gordon County continues to beat even historically low state numbers, currently showing an unemployment rate of only 2.0% for September — the latest county numbers available. That rate is down from 2.5% in August and 4.5% in September of 2020.
Meanwhile, surrounding Northwest Georgia counties also posted favorable rates for September including Murray (2.8%), Whitfield (2.5%), Floyd (2.4%), Bartow (2.2%), and Gilmer (2.0%). Outperforming Gordon slightly were nearby Walker (1.9%), Pickens (1.8%), and Cherokee (1.7%).
For October, Georgia recorded an all-time low rate of 3.1%, down from 3.3% from a month ago, and down from a whopping 5.9% from the same time in 2020, according to the Department of Labor.
Locally, the October unemployment rate for Gordon County remained steady at 2.0%, the same level as September, and half of the October 2020 rate of 4.0%. That is down from the 2.5% mark in August of this year.
At the national level, the October 2021 unemployment rate was down slightly from 4.8% to 4.6%, while the number of Georgia jobs went up by 21,000 over the month, totaling 4,605,600 — up 4.5% for the year.
“The GDOL is working to ensure that every Georgian who wants a job can find a job,” Butler said. “Our Business Services Unit is helping the state’s employers find employees that meet their business needs, and we are scheduling in-person appointments across the state in our career centers to make sure jobseekers have the support they need to successfully find employment.”
Only eight counties in Georgia posted a 4.0% unemployment rate or higher, while 34 counties came in at 3.0-3.9%. Gordon was among the 91 counties to make the 2.0-2.9% mark. Only 26 of the state’s counties boasted a rate below 2.0%.
Since May, job growth had increased by 117,400, according to state numbers, while October’s growth marks only the fifth time since 1990 that over the month job growth for October was more than 20,000 (2020, 2017, 2004, 1993).
For November, county unemployment claims were 83, down from 166 in October and down significantly from 702 this time a year ago, making the claims total 88.2% (619) lower.
The rate for the Northwest Georgia region (Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties) was at 2.1% for October, remaining the same as September, and down from 2.7% in August.
State numbers show the labor force as down by 235 in November to 5,174,199. According to November 2021 figures, as compared to pre-pandemic March 2020 totals, the labor force remains down 32,000, with the number of employed up 10,000, and the number of unemployed down 42,000. The number of unemployed was reportedly down 12,218 to 146,218 in November, the lowest total since December of 2000.
Georgia jobs were up 13,500 over the month and up 4.4 percent over the year to 4,618,800. Since May, jobs have increased by 130,600.
“We have fully recovered from this pandemic when it comes to employed Georgians, employing more people today than before the pandemic struck,” State Labor Commissioner Butler said. “The hard work is still in front of us as job creation is outpacing new workers in the labor force.”
Even after reaching historic levels through the second half of 2021, state and local unemployment rates continued their downward trend in December.
According to Georgia Department of Labor data, the state’s unemployment rate fell again from 2.8% in November to 2.6% in December.
“Making critical decisions early in the pandemic has allowed us to get Georgians back to work quicker and allow business owners to provide the goods and services Georgia needed for our economy to rapidly recover,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “We are grateful for leadership that limited restrictions on businesses and avoided the steep job losses seen in other states.”
The 2.6% rate is another all-time low to finish out a historic trend seen throughout most of 2021. The national unemployment rate was also down in December, falling three-tenths to 3.9%.
“Last month, seven industries saw job growth of more than a thousand,” Butler said. “Although our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the nation, we have to focus on getting people back into the workforce to fill the jobs Georgia businesses are creating. Now is one of the best times we have seen for finding employment.”
Locally, November’s rate once again fell from 2.0% in October down to 1.8%. That is less than half the 4.0% rate posted in November of 2020. Detailed county-by-county data trails statewide data by several weeks.
November’s rates in surrounding counties were similar with Cherokee at 1.6%, Pickens at 1.7%, Walker at 1.8%, Bartow and Gilmer both at 1.9%, Floyd at 2.0%, Whitfield at 2.1%, Murray at 2.3%, and Chattooga t 2.6%.
December saw 99 initial unemployment insurance claims in Gordon County, up slightly from 83 in November — still dramatically lower than 1,529 in December of 2020, which is a decrease of 93.5%.
In early March, Butler announced that the state's unemployment had fallen again for the twenty-first consecutive month, down -- even if ever so slightly -- one-tenth of a point to 3.2% from December’s revised rate of 3.3 percent.
According to Butler, the data used to calculate each state’s unemployment rate is reviewed and re-estimated to ensure more accurate national estimates. Georgia’s unemployment rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point lower than the national January 2022 unemployment rate of 4%.
"I am not surprised that our unemployment rate dropped again in January after a record number of Georgians were employed and participating in the labor force," Butler said. "However, with the number of jobs at an all-time high, we must be careful to not lose focus on supporting our workforce and getting qualified workers into the right careers."
The number of Georgia jobs was at an all-time high of 4,694,100, up 19,400 from December to January and up 216,000 over a 12 month period.
of 5,047,364, up 22,140 in January. The labor force was at another all-time high of 5,215,701, up 16,905 in a month's time, and the number of unemployed Georgian's was down 5,235 to 168,337, the lowest total since July of 2021.
By mid-March, over 240,000 jobs were listed online at EmployGeorgia.com. According to the state, employers with over 1,000 job postings included United Health Group, 2,700, WellStar Health System, 2,100, Home Depot, 2,000, Amazon 1,900, Marriott International, 1,600, Piedmont Health Care, 1,300, Walmart, 1,200, and Anthem Blue Cross 1,100.
Industries with over 10,000 job postings included health care (41,000), retail trade (23,000), manufacturing (20,000), accommodation and food services (19,000), finance and insurance (17,000), professional, scientific and technical services (15,000), and transportation and warehousing (13,000).
Market salaries for the jobs listed on Employ Georgia range from $23,000 to $104,000, showing a median salary of $44,000, according to the state.
Visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer at explorer.gdol.ga.gov to view a comprehensive report for more information on Georgia’s state unemployment information.
For the latest state employment data, or to file a claim, visit dol.georgia.gov online or call 706-272-2301 for the Dalton office, or 706-295-6051 for the Rome office.