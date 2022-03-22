At both the state and local levels, 2021 was an incredibly strong year for both sales tax collections and unemployment rates.
Even with inflationary effects, local sales tax distributions throughout 2021 could be a positive economic indicator.
Those collections were up across the board in 2021 over the previous year’s totals, according to Georgia Department of Revenue reporting.
All seven of the local sales tax distributions were up for 2021 over the previous year.
The Gordon County Local Option Sales Tax distribution for 2021 totaled $7, 421,992, up from $6,536,316 in 2020. Gordon County’s Special Local Option Sales Tax was also up last year, totaling $11,715,510 over $10,272,550 in 2020. Finally, the county’s Education Local Option Sales Tax also reported an increase for 2021 at $7,498,122, up over $6,576,641 the year before.
“Our collections continue to run well, and we need it because it’s countered by inflation,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said recently.
City of Calhoun distributions were strong as well, reporting LOST at $4,025,841 for 2021, beating the 2020 total of $3,495,754. Meanwhile, the city’s ELOST saw an increase as well, up to $4,556,253 in 2021, surpassing the previous year’s total of $3,978,437.
“We had a very successful year financially,” City Administrator Paul Worley said recently, adding that city revenues so far this fiscal year are “looking strong.”
Fairmount’s LOST collections were also up from $133,512 in 2020 to $152,388 in 2021. Finally, Resaca saw an increase as well, receiving $117,161 for 2021, up from $102,684 the year before.
According to the state’s DOR, Georgia’s December net tax collections totaled $2.98 billion, an increase of $582.9 million (or 24.3%) over the same month in 2020 when that amount was reported at $2.40 billion.
Net tax revenue collections totaled $14.85 billion year-to-date, up $2.28 billion (18.1%) over Fiscal Year 2021 at the six month mark, according to the state.
Statewide gross sales and use tax collections totaled $1.37 billion, up $243.4 million (21.6 %) over the 2021 total of nearly $1.13 billion. Net sales and use tax collections for December increased around $120.2 million (20.9) over the same time in 2020, when that total was reported at $574.5 million.
Adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments statewide totaled $670.4 million, up $120.9 million (22%) over FY 2021, while sales tax refunds increased by $2.2 million (48.2%) during that period.
2022 so far
So far in 2022, the more than yearlong increase in sales tax collections seems to have carried over.
Net tax collections statewide in January totaled $2.95 billion, up $423.5 million (16.7%) when compared to last year’s $2.53 billion total.
Statewide gross sales and use tax collections totaled $1.37 billion, up $243.4 million (21.6 %) over the 2021 total of nearly $1.13 billion. Net sales and use tax collections for December increased around $120.2 million (20.9) over the same time in 2020, when that total was reported at $574.5 million.
Adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments statewide totaled $670.4 million, up $120.9 million (22%) over FY 2021, while sales tax refunds increased by $2.2 million (48.2%) during that period.
For January, the City of Calhoun collected $447,476 in LOST dollars, up from $$373,285 in December, and up over last year’s January total of $336,255.
Gordon County posted $825,574 in LOST and $1,302,841 in SPLOST collections in January. Both of those totals are up respectively over December’s totals of $688,014 LOST and $1,086,089 SPLOST, while also beating the 2021 January totals of $620,803 LOST and $979,523 SPLOST.
Education collections may also help offset inflation locally, with increases in city and county ELOST totals. Calhoun ELOST totaled $504,907 in January, while Gordon County’s ELOST totaled $831,016. Those numbers are up from December’s $422,834 and $695,464 respective totals, and also up from last January’s $379,892 and $625,528 postings.
The county’s smaller incorporated towns of Fairmount and Resaca are also continuing to see collections rise.
Fairmount collected $16,938 in LOST dollars in January, up from $14,121 in December and up from $12,734 a year ago. Meanwhile Resaca collected $13,029 in LOST funds, beat out December’s $10,861 total, and up from $9,795 in January of 2021.
At the state level, February saw a 1% increase in total tax collections, continuing that trend — even if ever so slightly.
February City of Calhoun LOST collections totaled $352,354, up from $284,656 a year ago.
Gordon County LOST and SPLOST collections in February totaled $649,872 and $1,025,818 respectively. Those distributions are up from $523,932 and $827,494 in 2021.
Education dollars remained strong as well, with City of Calhoun ELOST last month at $398,220, and Gordon County ELOST at $655,288. Those totals are both up from $321,823 and $$529,528 respectively.
Fairmount LOST distributions in February came in at $13,335, up from $10,760 in 2021, while Resaca also saw an increase with $10,257, up over last year’s $8,277 total.
According to state reports, net tax collections for the month totaled over $1.95 billion, up $19.8 million (1%) compared to the February 2021 total of $1.93 billion. A rise in sales tax collections made up a significant portion of that increase.
Gross sales and use tax collections totaled $1.24 billion in February, up $152.4 million (14%) over the same month a year ago. Net sales and use tax increased by roughly $69.7 million (12.8%) compared to Fiscal Year 2021’s $545.9 million total.
Adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments totaled $620 million, up $79.2 million (14.6%), while sales tax refunds were up $3.5 million (81.7%) over 2021.