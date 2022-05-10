The red-hot I-75 corridor just picked up another major player with massive holdings near White as well as other parts of Bartow County and Cherokee County now up for sale.
The Aubrey Corp. has put 19,500 acres on the market. The price tag tops $1 billion unless the properties are purchase en masse, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
Potential use for the properties include timber/recreational green space, industrial, residential, commercial, retail and mineral. Together, it is among the largest contiguous, private, single-entity holdings between Atlanta and Chattanooga.
Over the past several years, developers have focused on or neart I-75 corridor including Amazon (near LakePoint), the multimillion-dollar Anheuser-Busch expansion, continued growth at Toyo Tires, Chick-fil-A and others. Add to that the draw of the nearby Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County.
“Continued enjoyment of green space as well as the need for smart development of housing and live, work, play projects are an essential part of the growth plan for the area and these 19,500-plus acres are right in the heart of that path,” says Jim Ramseur who will lead the sale for Lee & Associates. The company issued a media release Tuesday announcing the sale.
Says Robert Neel, manager member of The Aubrey Corp.: “The continued expansion north of Atlanta and the growth that the area has experienced over the past five years made it a logical decision to exit monolithically; the biggest hurdle was choosing the right person and firm to represent us. Jim and his firm’s experience in the area and nationwide made our decision both comfortable and confident.”
It is the latest development news in the region. In recent months, we've tracked multiple deals coming together in neighboring Gordon County -- with an even larger announcement expected soon. The total projected construction costs for the four announced Gordon campuses is $388 million with nearly 4.5 million under roof. They are:
Trade Point 75 is proposed for Dodd’s Avenue, Union Grove Church Road and Gardner Springs Road just south of the Union Grove interchange off I-75. Size:1.84 million square feet spread among three buildings.
- The concept is from InLlight Real Estate Acquisitions out of Ponte Verde Beach, Fla.: $190 million.
- Union Grove North, a 1,002,000-square-foot cousin to recently announced Union Grove South is now under consideration for Gordon County. Hillwood developers: $80,060,000
- Union Grove South, an 840,000-square-foot industrial building, valued at $67.2 million, is being proposed for Gordon County’s Union Grove area by Hillwood developers: $67.2 million
- Union Grove Seefried Logistics, planned at 962 Union Grove Road east of Buc-ee's. 800,000-square-foot logistics center valued at $50 million.