Massive development plan covers residential, commercial and industrial sites as well as greenspace and mineral sites.

In recent years, Bartow County’s development plans have been dazzling. In just the past month, a proposed EV battery plant and solar panel campus together have generated reports of more than $5 billion in investments and at least 5,500 additional jobs.

Even bigger is what the Aubrey Corp. is proposing for some 16,500 acres in the county’s northeast corner, off U.S. 411 and north of Ga. 20. This one has a long way to go with public hearings and regulatory decisions due next.

