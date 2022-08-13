RT1 trucks are assembled and tested on April 14, 2021, before the new Rivian plant fully opens in Normal, Illinois.

RT1 trucks are assembled and tested on April 14, 2021, before the new Rivian plant fully opens in Normal, Illinois. The company has suffered several setbacks this year.

 Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

ATLANTA — New investment in Georgia topped $21.2 billion during the last fiscal year, with 358 projects creating 51,132 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

The investment and jobs figures surpassed the state’s previous records by 94% and 53%, respectively.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

