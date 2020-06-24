Creative Flooring Solutions, a manufacturer of laminate, wood, and luxury vinyl tile will create 300 jobs and invest more than $70 million in a new manufacturing facility in Calhoun.
“We are thrilled that CFL has chosen Gordon County to expand their business operations to more effectively reach their customer base,” said Governor Brian Kemp in an announcement released early Wednesday. “The impact of this announcement will be felt across the region as the company seeks to employ 300 hardworking Georgians.”
Shanghai, China-headquartered CFL employs 3,500 at three factories, multiple offices, and distribution centers around the world.
“This marks a next step in our plan to become a global company, producing closer to where our goods are being sold,” said Thomas Baert, owner and president of CFL. “We are looking forward to contributing to the economic wellbeing of the community in Calhoun, Gordon County, and Georgia.”
“The CFL factory and showrooms in Calhoun will drastically increase convenience of working with our partners and distributors,” said Tom Van Poyer, CFL owner and CEO. “Being able to supply products produced in the United States will allow us not only to sustain our leadership position in product design and product innovation but also create a platform allowing second-to-none service through reduced delivery times.”
CFL will be located at a newly constructed 252,000-square-foot facility at 3576 Highway 41 in Calhoun with plans to build another 250,000 square feet in the near future. The building is located in a privately developed industrial area just north of Adairsville.
“Gordon County, the City of Calhoun, and the Development Authority of Gordon County are delighted CFL has chosen to invest in our community and become the anchor tenant in the newly developed Gordon County Industrial Park,” said Larry Roye, board chairman of the Development Authority of Gordon County.
“CFL will be a strong asset to our community’s industrial base, and we are proud that this company has chosen to expand their global footprint in Calhoun and Gordon County,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Development Authority of Gordon County.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Kevin Dodson represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with Georgia Quick Start, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, and Georgia Power.
“We are excited to welcome CFL to Calhoun and grateful to become a part of the company’s global success story,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Thanks to our logistics network and workforce, Georgia’s manufacturing sector is thriving as we continue to attract leaders in the flooring industry to the state.”
New jobs will include positions in management; professional, skilled craftsmen; operators; and laborers. Additional information regarding job inquiries can be directed to jobsUSA@cflflooring.com.