Calhoun Chipotle to open Thursday

Calhoun's first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill location is set to open for business Friday (Dec. 30) morning. 

According to a company representative, the 530 Highway 53 location is set to open at 10:45 a.m., and it will pay to show up early.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In