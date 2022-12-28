Calhoun's first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill location is set to open for business Friday (Dec. 30) morning.
An alert from the company originally pegged a Thursday (Dec. 29) opening date, but that target has since been moved back a day.
According to a company representative, the 530 Highway 53 location is set to open at 10:45 a.m., and it will pay to show up early.
"The first five people in line receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise," BCW Global Account Executive Morgan Davies said.
The newest Chipotle location will have some hi-tech features, according to Davies.
"It also features a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars," she said.
Guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase , according to Davies.
The store's hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
The former Zaxby’s site sat vacant, and on the market since that chain moved to its new location at 645 Highway 53, behind Starbucks off Richardson Road.
Back in March, the company confirmed interest in a possible Calhoun location, when Evans told the Calhoun Times that the chain was “exploring opportunities to bring our real food to Calhoun, Ga., in the future,” but offering no other details at the time.
Since 2020, Chipotle has opened several other area restaurants in Rome’s East Bend off Turner McCall and another on East Main Street near Academy Sports in Cartersville. A Dalton location has also been in the works.
L&CO Calhoun CMG LLC out of Canton closed on the property on June 30, paying $1.85 million to Calhoun-based Highway 53 Holdings LLC. Alpharetta-based Horizon Construction had charge of the construction.
Chipotle currently has job listings posted for various positions at the Calhoun restaurant at jobs.chipotle.com online.
