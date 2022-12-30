Calhoun Chipotle opens Friday

Calhoun’s first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill location opened for business Friday (Dec. 30) morning.

An alert from the company originally pegged a Thursday (Dec. 29) opening date, but that target was soon moved back a day.

