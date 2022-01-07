AdventHealth Gordon EMS raises over $26,000 in annual toy drive

Underprivileged children had a brighter Christmas in Gordon County thanks to AdventHealth Gordon’s Emergency Medical Services team.
AdventHealth Gordon EMS collected toys and raised money for their annual Make a Kid Smile Toy Drive, raising nearly $16,000 in cash and over $10,000 in toy donations for children in Gordon County. The grand total for donations is over $26,000.
AdventHealth Gordon EMS would like to thank the following individuals and organizations for helping make the toy drive such a success:
Linda Erwin in memory of Ray Erwin; Tyler, Sarah and Olivia Hill; Carlyle and Jeni Ingersoll, Calhoun-Gordon County Airport Authority in memory of Mark Fullerton; Harald’s Small Engine in memory of Mark Fullerton; AdventHealth Gordon SNAC Committee; Samantha Lusk & Associates Reality; Donald and Melva Bowen and family; AdventHealth Gordon Administration Team; David and Amy Jordon; Anonymous; McEntire’s Driving Range; Perry and Gina Rawls; Retha McRay; AdventHealth Gordon House Supervisors; Gene and JoAnne Bowen; Lisa Bryant and Sarah Silverman; Jackie Clayton; Mitch and Cindy Talley; Flag Football Charity Game; Dr. Cindy Brown and family; Vaughn and Clements; Calhoun Police Department; Annette Berry; Calhoun City Hall; Gordon County Environmental Health; Casey Logistics; Tyler and Regan Bell; Emily Elswick; Eddie and Tina Fair and family; Fair’s Auto Service & Repair; Nexikon employees; Mandrea Kearney and Thaddeus; Andy and Dawn Graham and family; Dawn Graham in memory of Clay Burch; Gregg and Sandy Ellis and family; Bob and Susan Parlo and family; Terri Timmer; Coble Lions Basketball; Joe and Tracy Farriba; AdventHealth Gordon Laboratory; Jesus is the Way; Prayer Works; Gordon County Health Department; Anonymous; Calhoun/Gordon County COVID-19 Taskforce; The Oaks at Fairmount; Gordon County Schools Leadership Team; AdventHealth Gordon Supply Chain; Calhoun Health Care; AdventHealth Gordon Pre-Surgical Testing; Chris and Sarah Self and family; Tom and Pam Bojo in honor of Tyler Bojo #507; Anonymous in honor of Georgia State Trooper Rick Pursley; Dr. Joe and Sharon Joyave; Anonymous; Chris and Nikki Blalock and family; Be Like Mike Foundation in memory of Mike Garigan; Heritage Baptist Church; Ken Bruce; AdventHealth Medical Group Urology; Calhoun GCA Adventures & Pathfinders; Dubs High on the Hog; Synovus Bank Calhoun; Judy Pack; Jonnie Sills and Jackie Lloyd; Anonymous; Bailey Electrical Services; Alan and Angie Holcomb; Randy and Betty Fouts; Gene and JoAnne Bowen in honor of someone who paid for their groceries; Gordon Health and Rehab; Dr. Devin Vaishnani; New Echota River Alliance; Lamar and Rhonda Worley and Thomas, Lacy, Tad and Lani; Gordon County Parks and Recreation; Reeve and Sarah Wall; the Fortner family; AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray AIT; Hannah Holland in memory of Henry Holland; Donald and Donna McGuire; Marlon and Claire Harris; Edward Owens Auto Sales in memory of Brayden and Baylon Johnston; AdventHealth Gordon Clinical Informatics; Dr. David Brannon; and AdventHealth hospitalists.
All toys collected through the annual drive were given to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) to distribute to qualifying families in Gordon County.