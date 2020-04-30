Gordon County is one of seven counties in Georgia that are being granted an additional month to clear and burn vegetative debris following storms in April.
Beginning May 1, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division open burning ban will be in effect for 47 Georgia counties, however, the ban doesn't take effect for Banks, Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Upson and Walker counties until June 1.
Typically, the ban prohibits citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris during the summer ozone season, which runs from May 1 through Sept. 30. This is in addition to the rule that prohibits the burning of household garbage. Burning household garbage is never allowed anywhere in Georgia.
Recreational activities such as campfires and grilling are exempt from the open burning ban. Burning of vegetative materials at agricultural operations is also exempt.
Some Georgia counties and cities have burning restrictions that are more stringent than the EPD open burning ban. EPD recommends that citizens check with their local Fire Marshall and the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) before conducting any burning. Permits for hand-piled, natural vegetation collected on site can be secured online at GaTrees.org or by calling 1-877-OK2-BURN. Permits for any other types of burning should be obtained by contacting the county GFC office.
Citizens can access more information on the open burning ban by visiting https://epd.georgia.gov/ and clicking on “Open Burning Rules for Georgia” under Popular Topics, or by calling the EPD District Office serving their area.