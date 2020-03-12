Scope Denmon started working at the Boys & Girls Club in Calhoun in March 2004 when there were just two kids visiting the club regularly. In the 16 years since, he has grown the program to serve more than 450 children annually. It is just one of the many ways he hopes to leave his mark on the community that raised him.
“First and foremost, I want to be known as a good father to my daughter, Kennedy. That’s always number one. Number two is this organization right here, the Boys & Girls Club,” Denmon said. “The hard work and sweat and tears I’ve put into this thing has been huge, but it’s not just about that. I tell people all the time that if a Boys & Girls Club fails in your community, you’re failing your youth. We have good kids here. We can’t fail them.”
Denmon has worked with young people in the Calhoun-Gordon County community since returning to the city after college in 1997. He started out working at the Calhoun Recreation Department, where he stayed for eight years. He said he worked many jobs there, from outside maintenance to assistant director for the department, before eventually being recruited to come join the Boys & Girls Club.
A woman named Claire Norman approached him in December 2003 about taking on the teen director position for the club.
“They asked me if I would mind coming over to the club and working during Christmas break. I agreed to try it and had a good time, so I told them that I would accept the job after that Christmas,” he said. “I started in March 2004 and worked with teens from 2004 until 2010.”
When then-Gordon County Area Director Hank Hill moved to a club in Tennessee and the position was left vacant, Denmon was approached about the job. That was in 2011, and he has been leading the club for Calhoun-Gordon County ever since.
His day-to-day work involves a lot of keeping track of attendance numbers and participation data to be included in the club’s annual report, planning activities and serving as a liaison between parents, staff and the kids who attend the club every day. One of his favorite parts of his job, however, is serving as a bus driver, picking students up from their respective schools and bringing them to the club for after school activities.
“I crank up the bus, and I go pick up about 80 students from Calhoun Elementary and Primary. I drop them off at the club, then go pick up another 20 kids from Calhoun High and Middle,” Denmon said. He also noted that students are picked up by van from Belwood Elementary School, Ashworth Middle School and Red Bud Middle School every afternoon. “It’s a good time, doing that.”
His daughter Kennedy, now 17, has been part of his work at the club from nearly the very beginning. She grew up participating in activities there and, last week, competed in the Georgia Youth of the Year competition. Denmon said he was incredibly proud of her making it to that level because it is the first time in the last 15 years that a student from Gordon County went to Atlanta to compete to move to regional competition.
The competition is part of a leadership development program offered to Boys & Girls Club participants. They are asked to prepare and give a speech in front of three Boys & Girls club representatives and a panel of executives from organizations like the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons and AT&T.
The student selected in Atlanta then moves on to represent Georgia at the Southeast regional competition against clubs from Florida, Mississippi and Alabama. From there, it’s on to national competition where students will have the opportunity to meet the president and vie for a $150,000 scholarship.
“I told her before she went not to expect much because she’s a junior, but she showed me,” Denmon said. “I’m really proud. That’s a lot of work that went into that right there. It’s her work, and my work, and work that people in the community put in.”
Denmon credits the community for helping him raise his daughter after her mother passed away seven years ago. He said he’s never lived in or visited another community as caring, compassionate and willing to do everything it can for its people as Calhoun.
“This is a loving and supportive community. In the time when Kennedy’s mom died, this community was very supportive. They were here for her and for me. It takes a village plus some change over on the side to raise a kid,” he said. “So it’s like I tell people all the time: If you want to be loved, Calhoun is the place to come.”
The love of Calhoun’s citizens is not something new for Denmon. He was born here, and his family is from here, so he’s been experiencing it his whole life.
Giving back
As kids, he said he and his sister would visit the Calhoun Recreation Department to play basketball every day. It was there, in the same department where he later worked as an adult, that he realized how important it was to give your time and experience freely to others. He learned it from people like then-Recreation Department Director Billy Bearden, Ronnie Reeves and K.D. Wright.
His family played a big part in that too. His father is City Councilman Ray Denmon, and though they’re careful not to get “too political,” Denmon said they do discuss things happening around town with one another. More important than that, though, are the close personal ties he has with both his father, his mother and their other family members.
They’ve always taken extended family vacations together to Myrtle Beach and other places around the Southeast, and they enjoy a closeness that he credits with making him a better person. They give each other advice and are sounding boards for each other when issues come up that are tough to handle on their own.
“A lot of people poured into me from Calhoun. Those people all gave me a lot of guidance. My dad and mom were great, as were my friend’s parents,” Denmon said. “For me to see how those people gave to me, it made me want to be part of something that would give back to this community.”
And he has.
In addition to his work at the Boys & Girls Club, Denmon is a member at Friendship Baptist Church, where he regularly works on faith-based projects, serves on the Board of Directors for Family Connection of Gordon County, is a seven-year member of the Calhoun Elks Club, serves on the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Drugs Don’t Work and Ambassadors committees and will take over as president of the Calhoun Rotary Club this July.
“We have a strong community here in Calhoun,” Denmon said. “I work to try and make sure we’re always building on that to improve and leave a better community behind us. That’s the goal.”