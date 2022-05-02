Former Calhoun High School football standout Baylon Spector is going to have the opportunity to play in the NFL.
That because Spector, who graduated in 2017 and just completed his college career at Clemson, was chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the NFL draft Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.
Spector was a two-year starter at weakside linebacker during his fives year at Clemson, playing for head coach Dabo Sweeney.
The 6-foot, 233-pound speedster played in 53 games for the Tigers, starting in 21 of them. For his career, he had 210 tackles, including 22 tackles-for-loss, with nine sacks four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three pass breakups, and an interception while being on the field for 1,456 defensive snaps.
Spector redshirted as a true freshman, but came off the bench to play in every game in 2018, when Clemson won the national championship.
He was again a reserve in 2019, but had a breakout season in 2020, leading the team in tackles which started getting NFL scouts attention.
Spector, who played in the East-West College All-Star game in January, also raised a lot of eyebrows with his workout at the NFL combine in February, running a serious 4.64 in the 40-yard dash.
In a statement after Spector was chosen, Sweeney said, "As you saw at the combine, he can really run. You don't see many guys his size that can run like that. Very athletic. Baylon is a true WILL (linebacker) that can really cover and play on the edge but also can move in and play Mike. I think he's got outstanding day one potential with his size, with this speed, with his experience, with his knowledge of the game, but also his ability to be a day one starter on special teams on all core teams. Another graduate, a fifth-year player that has a ton of Championship experience that he'll bring with him."
His last two years at Clemson where his most productive, which is not surprising because that is when he became a full-time starter.
Last year, Spector was second on the team with 85 tackles while also adding 4.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
In 2020, he was an All-ACC second team selection by the Associated Press with a team-high 72 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Spector was taken with the 231st pick of this year's draft.