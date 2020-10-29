Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday it is increasing its investment in its Cartersville brewery from $85 million to $150 million.
The investment will support new brewing capabilities, the creation of a new can line and will generate new efficiency in the brewing process.
“For over 27 years, Anheuser-Busch has been a positive presence in our city, and a committed partner in providing quality jobs and making our community a better place. This expansion is just the latest example of that,” said Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini.
The company is an example of the positive benefits of corporate citizenship, Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a release announcing the expansion.
“The company’s continued investment in their Cartersville advanced manufacturing operations is a testament to the skilled workforce, competitive business climate and community support that enables our existing industries to grow and continue to be successful in Georgia,” Wilson said.
There’s importance in the timing of the investment as well.
“Their investment in our economy – especially in a time of crisis – is a sign of their leadership and dedication to Cartersville,” said Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville. “We are proud to have them in our community.”