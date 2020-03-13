Brumlow Mills announced late Friday afternoon that an employee of the company was the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Gordon County.
According to a statement released by Brumlow, the employee tested positive for the flu virus previously and later was confirmed postive for COVID-19. The employee is currently undergoing medical treatment at a Floyd County hospital and has not been on the premises at Brumlow for eight days.
Two additional employees who worked in the immediate proximity of this employee have been notified by the Georgia Department of Public Health and will self-quarantine for 14 days.
"As we understand the severity of this virus, we have been extremely proactive in mitigating the risks posed by COVID-19. We have followed CDC guidelines and have already consulted with professional industrial hygienists, as well as medical professionals. We are in close contact with health agencies for information and guidance," the company said in a statement. "We are continuing to communicate to our employees the importance of preventative measures such as frequent handwashing and rigorous cleaning processes. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and we are ever hopeful that everyone impacted has a speedy recovery."