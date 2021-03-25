Brotherhood: A Doobie Brothers Tribute will be performing at Downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Saturday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. General Admission tickets are $25 and are on sale now at www.calhoungemtheatre.org.
GEM Theatre manager and marketing director Kim Brazell said the show will be socially distanced with all seating spaced 6 feet apart for the safety of attendees. Because of the current state rules limiting seating capacity, she also mentioned that the show could potentially be moved to the pavilion at the fairgrounds if more than 160 seats are sold.
“That is something we would let people know about ahead of time. It will depend on the number of seats we sell and the weather, but we would be in touch with them around the week of the show,” Brazell said. “We have a partnership with the fair committee, and we are so thankful they’ve agreed to let us use that space.”
Asked when she expects the GEM will be back in full swing with full-capacity shows, Brazell said she hopes it will be as soon as the end of summer, though acknowledged that decision depends solely on state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“I don’t that we will be at full capacity by July, but we do hope to be at more than 35 percent seating capacity, which is where we are now,” Brazell said. “We’re putting a lot of hope out there that people will get comfortable with and get the vaccine, but even if we are still at a reduced capacity of something like 50 or 75 percent, that puts us in a much better position with our shows.”
Upcoming shows at the GEM Theatre include a rescheduled performance from The Nelons on June 12, a rescheduled performance of 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on June 19 and June 26 performance from Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones. Brazell said the theatre also hopes to offer its summer movie series again this year, though official dates have not yet been confirmed.
“That is something we offer that we really hope to offer again this year to give kids and families something they can do together over the summer,” she said. “We will put out information about those dates as soon as we have the go ahead to move forward.”
For more information about the GEM Theatre or upcoming shows, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.