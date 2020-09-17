Brightway, The Kacee Smith Agency, has relocated to 330 S. Wall St., Suite 2, in Calhoun (across the street from Calhoun Fire Station No. 1), the company announced in a press release on Thursday.
“We’re ecstatic to welcome new and existing customers at our new location on South Wall Street,” said Kacee Smith. “We are working from our new office space and are ready to serve customers here. We also can assist consumers with their Home, Auto and other insurance needs by telephone and email, so call or email us today. We can be reached by dialing 706-750-0401 or by email at kacee.smith@brightway.com.”
Brightway offers customized home, flood, condo, renters, personal articles, auto, RV, motorcycle, boat, umbrella and life insurance policies from numerous insurance brands, including Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Encompass, Hippo, Nationwide, Progressive, Safeco, Travelers and many more. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
