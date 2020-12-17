Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle confirmed that a body had been found in the area behind Dollar General on Curtis Parkway early Thursday. The body is believed to be that of a local homeless resident.
“We recognize him,” Pyle said. “He is one of our local people. At this time we are not suspecting any foul play, but we haven’t ruled that out yet. There is a process to this that we are working through, but we should have more information soon.”
Please use caution in the area as officers and the coroner continue their investigations at the scene.
The Calhoun Times will update this story with more information as it becomes available.