Brandi Hayes, director of College and Career Programs for Calhoun City Schools, was recently recognized at the Georgia Association of Career and Technical Educators (GACTE) Virtual Conference for winning the Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association Employability Skills Contest.
The contest is designed for CTAE directors who demonstrate unique and innovative initiatives/activities directed at teaching employability skills. Hayes submitted the Soft Skills Survivor Program that was implemented on the Calhoun Middle and High School campus in 2017 and has continued to evolve. The goal of Soft Skills Survivor was to make "soft" skills or employability skills a more significant piece of the grading, infrastructure, and climate of Calhoun Middle and High School. Hayes was notified in June that her entry was one of three finalists for the award and required to submit additional artifacts, including publicity samples and a video about the program.
Hayes said she is excited that the Soft Skills Survivor Program and that her entry was selected from CTAE director entries throughout the state, demonstrating the program is an effective strategy to make employability skills instruction systemic to Calhoun City Schools. Hayes would also like to thank and recognize the Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association for the award and their support of building Employability Skills among students.
"Calhoun City Schools is extremely proud of Dr. Hayes and her team at CMS and CHS. We appreciate her leadership and service to our students, schools and community. The soft skills program will help to better prepare our students in their future paths," said Superintendent Michele Taylor.
The Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association (AECA), the Atlanta chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) has been serving the electrical industry in Georgia since 1929. AECA is dedicated to improving the quality of electrical services available to the industry and the general public. AECA serves schools with guest speakers and recruits students who are interested in pursuing an electrical career after high school graduation.