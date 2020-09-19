Cartersville’s Booth Western Art Museum has canceled most of the activities that make up its Southeastern Cowboy Festival and symposium which was scheduled for Oct. 22-25.
But the museum will still be opening two major exhibitions that week, Southwest Rising: Contemporary Art & the Legacy of Elaine Horwitch and Indians & Cowboys: Redefined by Duke & Woodard, as well as hosting the 18th annual Art History Symposium.
There will be a limited number of seats for attendees in the museum’s Bergman Theatre and all speakers will be attending via the platform Zoom and streamed to Booth’s Facebook page. Members are encouraged to watch their mail for the next Booth Bulletin, which will provide the full details on all the speakers and topics.
The 2021 For the Love of Art Gala — Westward Ho! honoring artist H. David Wright is just around the corner. The Gala and Art Auction will take place Feb. 19 and 20, 2021, if it is safe to do so. This year as part of the auction, the museum will be showcasing the work of several Featured Artists. Gala tickets can be purchased by calling Lynn Tatum at 770-387-1541.
Born in China and raised in a family of artists, Z.S. Liang received his inspiration in the United States while studying and painting the Wampanoag Indian culture. This ignited his imagination and he began to focus his painting primarily on Native American Indian cultures and their traditional ways of life.