Blood Assurance is in critical need of donors because of fewer donor appointments, continuous drive cancellations and increased hospital usage in the Blood Assurance service area.
Less than one day’s supply of O-positive remains on the shelf and O-negative and AB-negative red cells are also in need at this time, with only about two day’s supply available, the organization said in a press release Thursday.
“O-positive blood can be used by any positive recipient and is the most common blood type in the United States, so it is imperative we get O-positive donors in as soon as possible," said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “COVID-19 has limited our ability to collect at schools, hospitals and many manufacturing facilities, which make up a large part of our collections. That’s why we need people with these blood types to give as soon as possible.”
Blood Assurance is asking everyone with these blood types who can donate blood to please do so during this time of critical need. They are the sole provider of blood products to the hospitals in this area. Donating blood with Blood Assurance is the only way patients in this area will be able to receive the blood products they need.
All donors who give will receive a TEAM USA Blood Donor beach towel and can be entered to win a Big Green Egg grill if they donate twice before Oct. 1. Donors can encourage a friend, loved one or family member to make an appointment to donate and will receive an extra entry to win the Big Green Egg. Blood Assurance will be giving three Big Green Eggs away to donors who give twice June through September. Blood Assurance is also offering COVID-19 antibody testing to all donors at this time.
Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance. Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.