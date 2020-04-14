Morning Pointe of Calhoun resident Bill Maxwell said he was surprised and excited when locals celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday with a drive by parade and flyover from three small airplanes.
"I was thinking about doing another one," he joked with a television news reporter after the celebration.
Dozens of vehicles drove by the assisted living facility beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, waving American flags and holding signs with well wishes while Maxwell and other Morning Pointe patients and employees took in the love from the front porch and roof of the building.
Maxwell is the former owner of King Ford Tractor, a World War II Navy veteran and pilot. He and his wife Dot lived on Sherwood Drive for decades, but after their son Johnny died of cancer in 1984, Maxwell sold his business and took to traveling.
In addition to spending a lot of time in Alaska and Florida in their Windstream camper, the Maxwells visited Russia, China, Japan, Georgia, Canada, New Zealand, several Scandinavian countries and more. Dot, who was a school teacher and librarian, passed away about eight years ago.
"Just anywhere we wanted to go, we would go. It's a big, wide world that we traveled," Maxwell said.
Phil Beamer grew up living next door to the Maxwells, and after their son died he became somewhat of a surrogate child to the family. Beamer said Monday that they had originally planned a more traditional birthday celebration, but the need for social distancing and the ban on gatherings necessitated a change of plans.
"He's been looking forward to hitting 100," Beamer said. "One thing he said his dad always said was a man that ate well and slept well, there ain't nothing wrong with him. Well, I guess he ate well and slept well."
Members of the Beamer family and other friends and supporters gathered a safe distance away to sing happy birthday and take photos during the celebration.
Phillip Beamer, Phil's father, said Maxwell was a well known and well liked business man in Calhoun for a number of years, as well as a great neighbor.
"Bill's been like a member of the family. Him and Dot both," the elder Beamer said.
For his part, Maxwell said he's lived a wonderful life and wouldn't change a thing. He also had some advice for those celebrating his birthday.
"Just pay attention to people. People are what it's all about, and we saw a lot of them," he said. "Just do all you can and keep going.
Maxwell is the first of three residents at Morning Pointe who will turn 100 years old soon. Wallace Robbings, a WWII veteran who lives across the hall from Maxwell, has a birthday on Sunday, and Francis Jackson will hit the milestone in June.