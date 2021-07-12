Big Tiny Entertainment and Century 21 The Avenue will present a benefit concert for Give Burns The Boot.
The annual campaign that raises funds for the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation and more than 100 fire departments across the state, is set for Thursday, Sept. 2, at the GEM Theatre in Downtown Calhoun.
Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale on Friday, June 25, at calhoungemtheatre.org.
The program will feature American country music group The Steel Woods and special guests Them Dirty Roses, who headlined a similar benefit for Give Burns The Boot earlier this year in Calhoun. That benefit back in February was also hosted by Big Tiny Entertainment and raised nearly $1000.
Promoter Billy Lambert said he was inspired to organize both benefits after a hunting trip with friends who work for the fire department. He was told the local public health crisis caused by COVID-19 prevented them from contributing their usual amount to Give Burns The Boot in 2020, and he said he immediately wanted to do something to help.
"The money we raised in February was money people donated on their own and decided to give because they see what these firefighters do in our communities and want to give back to them," Lambert said. "I'm hopeful that we can do even more now that things are getting back to normal a little bit and people are looking forward to concerts again."
A quartet of musicians with ties to outlaw country music in Nashville and a love of blues-rock, The Steel Woods play music reminiscent of Lynyrd Skynyrd and other Southern-rock legends. Their sound usually strings together strong, poetic lyrics, well-put together harmonies and screaming sound.
Born and raised in Alabama, Them Dirty Roses play southern rock like they were born to do it. They also cite Skynyrd as an influence of their music, alongside famous talents like Hank Williams Jr.
For more information about the Sept. 2 benefit concert or to learn more about upcoming shows at the GEM Theatre, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.