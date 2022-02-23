Thanks to a big second quarter, the Calhoun High School boys basketball team won its GHSA 5A first-round playoff Wednesday night, defeating Decatur, 62-44 before a half-filled Hive.
The win now sends the Yellow Jackets to the second-round Saturday and a matchup with Veterans High School south of Atlanta after the Region 1 champions began the postseason Tuesday night with a hardfought 57-51 conquest of Mundy's Mill.
"I think what got us going was that second quarter," Calhoun head coach Vince Layson said minutes after the contest. "What did we hold them to? Six points? That's just tremendous defense on our part and anytime, you can hold a team to six points, it's got to catapult you forward in the game.
"And so I think that got our juices going after, I thought, a kind of lackluster first quarter. But I think at that point the kids started to realize, hey, we can guard these guys. So when you play that kind of defense and are getting the effort on the boards that we were getting because I thought Dylan (Faulkner) just dominated the boards tonight, it makes for a tough combination."
The team also got a nice lift from senior guard Brendan Gray as the 5-foot-9 whippet had seven of his nine points in that decisive second quarter as well.
"Brendan's our sparkplug and he's been really, really good as of late," Layson said. "We bring him in off the bench and when other teams are starting to decline a little bit, with Brendan and Blaze (Hammett) and a couple of other guys we bring off the bench, I feel like we go up a little bit. There's no drop-off when you bring those guys in like there are for some teams when they go to their bench.
"But Brendan comes in and gives us quality minutes defensively. He's really quick with the basketball and can get in gaps. And when he can get the defensive to collapse on him, which he was doing tonight, and then he can find Dylan or he can find Peyton (Law) or he can find Jaylan (Harris), good things happen for us. But he definitely came in and gave us some solid minutes tonight."
Layson said he was also glad to see his team bounce back after they lost the Region 7 championship game last Friday night to Hiram to snap a 12-game winning streak.
"I think the kids did a great job of responding to that adversity," Layson said. "The message in practice the last couple of days has been control. We want the kids to control what they can control, which is our effort and our attitude and things like that and I feel like the kids have really bought into that.
"In the game of basketball, good things are going to happen and bad things are going to happen and it's all how you react to it. You can let bad things penetrate you and eat at you or you can just get over it and go on to the next play and I felt like we did a really nice job of that tonight. They came out and hit us in the mouth early, but I felt like we were able to absorb it and just get on the next play."
He was talking about Decatur's quick start, which saw them take a 12-8 lead late in the first period. But the Jackets would score the next 12 points to take a 20-12 bulge and they would eventually build a 12-point lead at halftime.
"The way it started I thought it was going to be another dogfight," Layson said. "I mean Decatur's a good team. They're very well coached and very disciplined and they got off to a very good start. But I thought that second quarter set us off and then we were able to play our game after that."
Faulkner got Calhoun off to a 4-0 start with two free throws and a short make but the visitors came back with a 9-2 run to take a 9-6 lead halfway through the first period.
A pair of Faulkner free throws cut the margin to 9-8 but Decatur hit a three-pointer to take its biggest lead at 12-8. However, Gray came off to bench to hit a hit arcing runner down the lane and Faulkner capped off an awesome quarter with two more freebies to tie the game at 12 at the end of one.
Faulkner scored the Yellow Jackets' first four points of the second period and after a Decatur timeout, Harris made a layup off a Law pass and Gray hit two foul shots to make it 20-12.
The Bulldogs scored two straight baskets to close to 20-16 but Gray added two more free throws, Hammett knocked down one and two consecutive Faulkner putbacks gave them their first double-digit lead at 27-16 with 2:19 showing in the half.
A Decature layup got the lead back down to nine, but Gray made another foul shot and Hammett went coast-to-coast for a layup after a rebound and Calhoun was up, 30-18 at the break.
They kept the pressure on the team from Region 5 by scoring the first eight points of the third period to take their first and only 20-point lead of the game at 38-18 on an Amaree Winston lay-in off a Law pass with just over five minutes left in the quarter.
Decatur answered by closing the gap to 14 at 41-27 and the Bulldogs would trail by that much, 45-31, to begin the fourth.
The 'Dogs outscored the hosts 5-2 to start the final period, getting to within 11 at 47-36, but they would get no closer.
Faulkner finished the night with 29 points and 20 rebounds while Harris also had 11 points in the win.
Now they head south about 180 miles to Veterans High School and Layson said he expected the second round to be tougher than the first because the stakes get higher the further teams go.
He said Veterans High School will present a lot of problems.
"We know they've got a big kid," Layson said. "He's 6-foot-10, 6-foot-11, very athletic...so it will be a good matchup for Dylan. He's usually the biggest kid on the floor, so he will be a real challenge. We know they've got another guard who can really play. But at this point, everybody's good, so we've just got to be ready to play.
"I told the kids after the game, 'congrats, you're in the Sweet 16', and that's a big accomplishment, but we've got to keep setting our goals higher. I told them every team we play from here on out, is a Region-championship caliber-type of team and every game is going to have that feel to it. I feel like if we come out and fine tune some things and we're on top of our game, on any given night, I believe we can beat anybody."
The win lifted Calhoun to 20-6 on the year.