The Calhoun High School basketball team played for the 5A Region 7 boys championship and the league's top seed going into this week's GHSA 5A state playoffs. (Details of the game were not available at press time).
The two schools in the championship game reached the finals after winning their semifinals Wednesday night as first Calhoun fought off Blessed Trinity, 60-54, and Hiram knocked off Cass to set up the third Calhoun-Hiram game this winter.
"It should be fun," Calhoun head basketball coach Vince Layson said Wednesday night of Friday's tournament finals moments after his team beat Blessed Trinity for the second time in less than a week. "We don't know who we will play, but whoever we do play, they know us very well and we know them very well because we've already played them twice, so I expect a good game."
The Blessed Trinity team that Calhoun faced Wednesday night at The Hive played much different and much better than the BT club the Yellow Jackets beat by 20 points last Friday in the regular season.
And there was a big, literally, reason why that was.
The Titans didn't have 6-foot-9 junior postman Brigham Rogers last week, but he was in town Wednesday night and gave Calhoun fits, finishing with a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds on the stat sheet.
"They're a different team with the Rogers kid in there," Layson said. "And so I knew this would be a much different game than the one we played against them (last) Friday. And when he is in the lineup, they are a different team because he's a 6-foot-9 player with skills. Now they were missing another kid tonight that is also a difference-making, but they're a good team, especially when they have Rogers play like he did tonight, and they gave us all we wanted tonight."
And the coach stressed that with a lot of wins coming easy during this amazing 12-game winning run they are on, that getting taken to the mat a couple of times before escaping wasn't necessarily a bad thing.
"I think to be in a tight game like this, going into the Region championship and the playoffs next week is a good thing for us," Layson said. "The last few games we really haven't been tested a whole lot, so I think to get a real test like we did tonight and will probably get on Friday will get us to re-focus.
"It will kind of bring us down from cloud nine and back to earth a little bit, and let the kids know we've still got a lot of work to do, so we need to hunker down and finish strong. But no doubt, they gave us all we wanted tonight and we feel to very fortunate to get the win."
He said his players need to understand that with the playoffs starting this week, every game they will play in from here on out with elimination on the line, will be like the thriller Wednesday night at The Hive.
"Every game will be like this. Everyone of them," Layson said. "And that's what I have been telling them. After this game, I praised them and commended them for the way we responded in the second half. They had the momentum the whole first half and we could have folded. We could have said, 'they're the better team tonight, we'll just let them have it,' but we kept fighting and were able to come back because we defended and rebounded like we ask them to do. But from here out, I expect every game we play to be a tough one like this one was."
Last Friday when the teams went to halftime, Calhoun held a 38-19 lead. Wednesday night, when they headed to the locker room, Blessed Trinity had a 29-27 advantage.
But the Yellow Jackets, led by senior guard Jaylan Harris and 6-foot-8 junior Dylan Faulkner, led a big third quarter run that got the game back in Calhoun's favor.
"Jaylan had a tremendous game for us tonight," Layson said. "Just his energy, I thought elevated the team in the third quarter and I thought he was a real difference-maker. And he's a senior with tremendous skills and he can do that for us. But he and Dylan were getting good looks (at the basket) and taking advantage of it, but just Jaylan's overall energy, I thought got everyone involved tonight."
After BT opened the third period with a long 3 for a 32-27 lead, Faulkner scored a layup and Harris connected on seven consecutive points in a 9-0 Calhoun run that saw the hosts go up 36-32 and take the lead for good.
BT cut the lead to two 36-34 with a layup after a timeout, but Calhoun scored the next seven to take 43-34 lead for its widest advantage of the game to that point.
Faulkner started the spree with a lay-in at the rim. Blaze Hammett, who has been instant offense lately for the Yellow Jackets coming off the bench, followed with a running layup and sophomore point guard Daniel Streete capped it off with a three-pointer.
The visitors got the deficit back to four at 43-39 in the final minute but Calhoun senior forward Peyton Law hit a short shot in the final 30 seconds, giving the hosts a 45-39 lead to start the fourth period.
BT would trim the lead to one twice -- 47-46 and 49-48 -- in the first half of the fourth quarter, but Calhoun answered with a basket each time to keep them at bay. And after it was 49-48, Calhoun went on an 8-2 outburst to give themselves some breathing room.
Faulkner and Law made close shots to push the lead to 53-48 as the clock went below the three-minute mark. A pair of BT free throws made it 53-50 but Law scored off a Harris pick and then Harris connected on a pair of foul shots to make it 57-50 with 34.4 showing on the clock.
Law's three foul shots in the final 24 seconds pushed it to 60-52 before the Titans scored the game's final bucket.
The win moved the state-ranked Yellow Jackets to 19-5 on the year.
Blessed Trinity fell to 13-12 with the loss and they played for the Region's three-seed Friday night prior to Calhoun's game. (Details were not available at press time).