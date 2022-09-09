The Gordon Central High School football team finished its non-Region schedule Friday night with a 57-0 loss to unbeaten Trion at Sam R. McCain Stadium.
The Bulldogs scored touchdowns the first six times they had the football in the first half to take a 43-0 lead at halftime and they would never look back.
The Warriors, which fell to 0-4 with the loss, are off this week and will look to regroup and get a fresh start on Friday, Sept. 23 when they open up Region 7-2A action at Ratner Stadium against Fannin County.
It has been a rough week in the Trion area the past few days with flood waters from Sunday's heavy rains disrupting a lot of peoples homes and lives, but the Bulldogs gave the local folks something to cheer about Friday night with an offensive outburst that saw them notch six touchdowns in the first half alone and a defensive display that didn't allow the Warriors to do much except punt all game long.
The Warriors fumbled the opening kickoff and they did recovered but were inside their own 10 to start out. Three offensive snaps later, they were still there and had to punt, giving the home folks good field position.
The Bulldogs needed just six plays to score with Logan Stokes taking the ball in from six yards out to start their party. Toby Maddux ran in the two-point conversion and the Bulldogs led 8-0 with seven minutes left in the first period,
The next two Trion possessions ended with senior running back Logan Eller scoring touchdowns -- the first on a 4-yard run and the second on a 33-yard pass -- and the Bulldogs were up 22-0 after one quarter.
In the second period, sophomore Nathan Willingham hauled in two touchdown passes and in between, running back Liam Benefield added a 15-yard touchdown run as the hosts scored 21 points in the second for a 43-0 advantage at halftime.
The Bulldogs began using wholesale substitutions in the second half, but would add two more scores with one more touchdown in the third and another in the fourth.
They would put together a four-minute drive in the third period that was capped off by a Crawford Lee six-yard touchdown run.
In the fourth quarter, they added the final score with eight minutes to play on another six-yard run.
Trion improved to 3-0 on the season and the Bulldogs are home next Friday night to play Model before they begin Region 7-A schedule on Friday, Sept. 30 against Dade County.