The Gordon Central High School football team finished its non-Region schedule Friday night with a 57-0 loss to unbeaten Trion at Sam R. McCain Stadium.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns the first six times they had the football in the first half to take a 43-0 lead at halftime and they would never look back.

